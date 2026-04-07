Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Mrs Grazia Vittadini, Acquisition

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,

07. Apr 2026 / 11:56 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title Mrs First name Grazia Last name Vittadini

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI

529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument

Type Share ISIN DE0008232125

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.502 EUR 375,100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.502 EUR 375,100.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)

02.04.2026

f) Place of the transaction

Xetra, XETR

End of message

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