NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

April 7, 2026

Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 30, 2026 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2025, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date of Transaction Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share

Wael Sawan 01 April 2026 SHELL (AMS) 2,486.44716 EUR 40.4578

Wael Sawan 01 April 2026 SHEL (LSE) 527.92 GBP 35.25802

Sinead Gorman 01 April 2026 SHEL (LSE) 1,726.49108 GBP 35.25802

Philippa Bounds 01 April 2026 SHELL (AMS) 0.00482 EUR 40.4578

Philippa Bounds 01 April 2026 SHEL (LSE) 98.72712 GBP 35.25802

Peter Costello 01 April 2026 SHELL (AMS) 25.18554 EUR 40.4578

Peter Costello 01 April 2026 SHEL (LSE) 809.76937 GBP 35.25802

Cederic Cremers 01 April 2026 SHELL (AMS) 275.0696 EUR 40.4578

Machteld de Haan 01 April 2026 SHELL (AMS) 237.13363 EUR 40.4578

Machteld de Haan 01 April 2026 SHEL ADS (NYSE) 17.69231 USD 93.59

Andrew Smith 01 April 2026 SHELL (AMS) 342.42509 EUR 40.4578

Rachel Solway 01 April 2026 SHEL (LSE) 69.05541 GBP 35.25802

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

Julie Keefe

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s) Wael

Last Name(s) Sawan

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive Officer

Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each

Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.

Currency EUR

Price 40.45780

Volume 2,486.44716

Total 100,596.18

Aggregated information

Volume 2,486.44716

Price 40.45780

Total 100,596.18

Date of transaction 01/04/2026