GIA Examines the World’s Most Extraordinary Gemstones

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of World Diamond Day on April 8, the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) reveals some of the world’s most famous and fascinating gems it has examined over the years, helping uncover the science, history and rarity behind stones that captivated collectors, museums and the public for generations. Among them are legendary diamonds such as the Hope Diamond, the Dresden Green, the Winston Red, the Taylor-Burton Diamond and the recently examined Motswedi Diamond, the largest single crystal diamond ever examined by GIA.

These remarkable stones are admired for their beauty and the stories they carry through history. The 45.52 carat Hope Diamond remains one of the world’s most famous colored diamonds, known for its Fancy Dark grayish blue color and centuries-long journey from India to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. The Dresden Green, weighing approximately 41 carats, is recognized as the largest known natural green diamond, while the 2.33 carat Winston Red is one of the world’s rarest pure red diamonds and the only Fancy red diamond on public display.

More recently, GIA examined the 2,488.32 carat Motswedi diamond, recovered from Botswana in 2024. The rough diamond, a high-purity type IIa gem, drew worldwide attention for its exceptional size and quality. The second-largest gem-quality diamond ever discovered, it offers scientists a rare window into how some of Earth’s largest diamonds form deep within the planet, where carbon crystallizes into diamond under extreme pressure and temperature hundreds of kilometers below the surface.

“For nearly a century, GIA has been at the center of advancing gemological knowledge, setting the global standards that underpin confidence in gems and jewelry,” said Pritesh Patel, president and CEO of GIA. “GIA established the standards for evaluating diamonds – the 4Cs of Diamond Quality and the GIA International Diamond Grading System – in the 1940s and 1950s and continues to evolve its scientific research and capabilities to bring clarity and confidence to an increasingly complex landscape. The examination of these extraordinary stones reflects not only their rarity and history, but also GIA’s enduring commitment to rigorous science, transparency and leadership that gem and jewelry buyers rely on.”

GIA also examined royal treasures, such as the Marie-Thérèse Pink diamond, and historic objects such as the Antique Mughal Spectacles with gemstone lenses. Through grading and research, GIA helps document the characteristics, origin insights and gemological significance of stones and objects that continue to shape culture, design and public fascination.

GIA’s role in examining notable stones reflects its broader mission to protect the public trust in gems and jewelry through science, education and unbiased analysis. Established in 1931, GIA is recognized as the world’s foremost authority in gemology and assesses more than four million diamonds annually.

For press inquiries, contact Stephen Morisseau at smorisse@gia.edu or +1 760-603-4411.

ABOUT GIA

An independent nonprofit organization, GIA (Gemological Institute of America), established in 1931, is recognized as the world’s foremost authority in gemology. GIA invented the famous 4Cs of Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight and, in 1953, created the International Diamond Grading System™ which is recognized around the world as the standard for diamond quality.

Through research, education, gemological laboratory services and instrument development, the Institute is dedicated to ensuring the public trust in gems and jewelry. As an independent nonprofit organization, GIA upholds the highest standards of integrity, academics, science and professionalism while advancing knowledge and innovation in gemology.

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