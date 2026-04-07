NEURONES: Declaration of transactions on treasury shares (March 30 to April 3, 2026)

Nanterre, April 7, 2026

Declaration of transactions on treasury shares

(period from March 30 to April 3, 2026)

As part of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of June 5, 2025 and entrusted to CIC, NEURONES made the following purchases between March 30 and April 3, 2026 (ISIN code FR0004050250):

Day Total daily volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average price

(unit daily) 03/30/2026 25,500 34.36 € 03/31/2026 31,694 35.19 € 04/01/2026 17,922 36.00 € 04/02/2026 3,636 35.83 € 04/03/2026 - - Total 78,752

As of April 3, 2026, excluding the liquidity contract, NEURONES now holds 309,613 of the 24,328,716 shares comprising the company's capital (i.e., 1.27%).

All press releases relating to the share buyback program are published in the "Regulated Information" section (under "Weekly declarations of the share buyback transactions" and "Share buyback programs") of the company's website.

About NEURONES

With over 7,300 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, embrace AI, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS – PEA-PME eligible

www.neurones.net



Press Relations:

O'Connection

Julia Philippe-Brutin

Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03



jpbrutin@oconnection.fr





NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net

Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net







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