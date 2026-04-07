Delisting of Exchange Traded Products

Due to the termination of the cooperation between Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea") and Nordnet AB, Nordea will begin the delisting of jointly issued instruments on April 14, 2026. This includes all certificates and mini futures issued from May 2, 2017 up to and including December 5, 2025, whose instrument names include “Nordnet.” The instruments affected are listed in the Appendix “Delisting Schedule.” This delisting process will commence on April 14, 2026 and continue until April 27, 2026.



The affected instruments have been issued under Nordea’s base prospectuses dated June 15, 2016; June 15, 2017; June 14, 2018; December 18, 2018; December 18, 2019; December 18, 2020; December 17, 2021; December 16, 2022; December 15, 2023; and December 13, 2024.

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