Pigments & Dyes Industry Report 2026: A $63.2 Billion Market by 2032 from $42.4 Billion in 2025, Driven by Asia-Pacific Dominance and Shift Toward Bio-Based and Low-VOC Colorants

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pigments & Dyes Market - Types, Formulations and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market revenue is projected to rise from US$42.4 billion in 2025 to US$63.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.9% between 2025 and 2032, with major manufacturers increasingly focusing on specialty formulations and value-added solutions.

This global report on Pigments & Dyes analyzes the market based on Type, Formulation and Application for the period 2022-2032 with projections from 2026 to 2032 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

The global pigments and dyes market is increasingly shaped by sustainability mandates and technological innovation. Rising environmental awareness and regulatory frameworks such as REACH and EPA standards are accelerating the shift toward low-VOC, waterborne, bio-based, and natural colorants, while demand for high-performance specialty pigments, including UV-stable, metallic, and pearlescent grades, is expanding rapidly in automotive, electronics, and packaging applications.



Asia-Pacific continues to dominate global production and consumption, supported by strong growth in textiles, construction, and infrastructure development. At the same time, advancements in digital textile printing, nanostructured and functional pigments, and additive manufacturing are broadening application potential and driving higher-value demand.

Pigments & Dyes Regional Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific dominates the global Pigments & Dyes market with an estimated 48.5% share in 2025, and is expected to retain its lead through 2032, supported by its position as the world's primary production and consumption hub. Strong textile manufacturing in China and India continues to drive dye demand, particularly for reactive and disperse dyes, while rapid urbanization and infrastructure spending are expanding pigment use in paints, coatings, plastics, construction, and automotive applications.

Abundant raw materials, cost-efficient supply chains, and ongoing capacity expansions underpin high-volume production, even as sustainability awareness lifts interest in eco-friendly and natural formulations alongside dominant synthetic products. Meanwhile, North America is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during 2025-2032, driven by premiumization and rising demand for specialty pigments in automotive coatings, electronics, and advanced industrial applications. Stringent environmental regulations, reshoring initiatives, and recovery in EVs, aerospace, and premium packaging are accelerating adoption of high-performance, low-VOC, and bio-based pigment and dye solutions, supporting strong value growth despite moderate volume gains.



Pigments & Dyes Market Analysis by Type



Dyes dominate the global Pigments & Dyes market by type, accounting for an estimated 62.6% share in 2025, primarily due to their extensive use in the textile and apparel sector, the world's largest end-use industry. High-volume, low-cost consumption driven by fast fashion, mass garment production, and continuous textile processing, supported by well-established manufacturing capacity in Asia, reinforces their leadership.

In contrast, pigments are projected to register a faster CAGR of 6.1% during 2025-2032, driven by rising demand for high-performance and specialty pigments in automotive coatings, industrial finishes, electronics, construction, and premium packaging. Premiumization trends, low-VOC and waterborne reformulations, and innovation in functional and nano-pigments are shifting demand toward higher-value pigment technologies with superior durability, stability, and performance characteristics.



Pigments & Dyes Market Analysis by Formulation



Other than being the largest with a share of 44.1% in 2025, the worldwide demand for Pigments & Dyes in Liquid Dispersion formulation is also anticipated to clock the fastest CAGR of 6% between 2025 and 2032. Liquid pigment and dye dispersions are gaining preference because they offer ready-to-use convenience, eliminating on-site grinding and reducing handling risks, while being broadly compatible across coatings, inks, plastics, adhesives, sealants and textiles for large recurring volumes. Their pumpable format improves logistics and storage efficiency, lowers capital needs for customers, and enhances worker safety by avoiding dusty powders.

Market growth is also being supported by established global manufacturing (especially in Asia and Europe), sustainability and regulatory drivers favoring waterborne/low-VOC systems, and rising demand from digital printing, specialty and functional pigments such as effect, nano-, and conductive grades. Improved dispersion technologies ensure stability, color strength and consistency, critical for high-value automotive, electronics and premium packaging applications, while integrated supply models and total cost-of-ownership benefits accelerate adoption and faster scale-up into new markets.



Pigments & Dyes Market Analysis by Application



Textiles, with a share estimated at 42.8% in 2025 and a forecast 2025-2032 CAGR of 6.9%, constitute the largest and fastest growing application area for Pigments & Dyes globally. Primary reasons for this include the massive scale of global apparel and home textile production, rapid fashion cycles that drive frequent recoloring, and strong adoption of digital textile printing and ready-to-use pigment dispersions for fast, flexible production.

Growth in high-performance and technical textiles is increasing demand for specialty pigments & dyes with superior durability and functional properties, while environmental regulations are encouraging low-water, low-VOC pigment-based processes over traditional dyeing. With Asia-Pacific's dominant textile manufacturing base and expanding domestic consumption, coupled with rising demand for customization, special visual effects, and cost-efficient coloration, pigment & dye usage in textiles continues to outpace other applications.

Pigments & Dyes Market Report Scope

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2022-2024

2022-2024 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032

2025-2032 Units: Value market in US$

Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 30+

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 342 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $42.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $63.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Market Players

Altana AG

Archroma

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.

Atul Ltd

BASF SE

Bodal Chemical Ltd

Cabot Corp

Carl Schlenk AG

Cathay Industries

Clariant AG

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

DIC Corp

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Ferro Corp

Flint Group GmbH

Heubach GmbH

Huntsman Corp

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd

Kiri Industries Ltd

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Lanxess AG

Meghmani Group

Merck KGaA

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Sun Chemical Corp

Synthesia

The Chemours Company

Tronox Holdings plc

Venator Materials PLC

Pigments & Dyes Market by Geographic Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UAE and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Pigments & Dyes Market by Type

Dyes

Pigments

Pigments & Dyes Market by Formulation

Granular

Liquid Dispersion

Powder

Pigments & Dyes Market by Application

Construction Materials

Leather

Paints & Coatings

Paper

Plastic Coloring

Printing Inks

Textiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qcl5z

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