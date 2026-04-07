Akamai Teams with Arrow Electronics to Power and Protect Digital Experiences at Scale

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) today announced a new relationship with Arrow Electronics’ enterprise computing solutions (ECS) business that expands access to Akamai’s cloud, security, and application delivery solutions across Arrow’s growing ecosystem.

Arrow, a member of Akamai Partner Connect , works with leading technology vendors and channel partners to deliver end-to-end IT solutions spanning cloud, data center, security, networking, and software. Through this collaborative effort, Akamai can equip enterprises with the tools they need as digital experiences become central to business operations.

Built to meet modern security demands, Akamai’s platform moves applications closer to users and applies layered protection across applications, APIs, and infrastructure. This edge-ﬁrst approach enables organizations to enhance user experiences while maintaining resilience and security across highly distributed environments.

Akamai will work with Arrow to bring enterprise-grade cloud and security solutions to market faster and more eﬃciently. Customers will be able to:

Deliver faster, more secure digital experiences

Expand cloud, edge, and security service offerings

Reduce friction across onboarding, procurement, and billing

Help accelerate time to revenue with enablement and support

“Arrow ampliﬁes the reach and impact of our product portfolio through its extensive channel partner relationships and strong engineering, sales, and marketing capabilities,” said PJ Joseph, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Services at Akamai. “This alliance accelerates time to market, expands solution opportunities, and enables customers to bundle Akamai into broader cloud, security, and managed service offerings.”

“Adding Akamai as a vendor strengthens our ability to support channel partners as customer needs continue to evolve across cloud, security, and application delivery,” said Matt Brennan, Vice President of Supplier Alliances for Security and Modern Infrastructure at Arrow Electronics. “Our role is to make it easier for channel partners to access, integrate, and scale technologies that fit into broader, multi-vendor solutions, and this new relationship expands the options available to help channel partners serve their customers more effectively.”

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with conﬁdence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

Contacts

Akamai Media Relations

akamaipr@akamai.com

Akamai Investor Relations

invrel@akamai.com