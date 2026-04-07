Kraken Robotics Demonstrates KATFISH Autonomous Launch and Recovery from SEFINE USV

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces the successful integration and demonstration of its KATFISH towed synthetic aperture sonar and autonomous launch and recovery system (LARS) from SEFINE’s RD-22 unmanned surface vessel (USV) in coordination with SEFINE SISAM (Strategic Unmanned Systems Research Center). The demonstration took place in Q1 2026 off the coast of İstanbul, Türkiye.

“Recent developments underscore the importance of safeguarding critical maritime transit routes and underwater infrastructure, and autonomous mine countermeasure capabilities like KATFISH can play an important role in helping navies efficiently detect and classify mine-like objects,” said Bernard Mills, Executive Vice President, Defence at Kraken Robotics. “By combining SEFINE’s multi-role USV with Kraken’s cutting-edge KATFISH and USV LARS, navies can deploy advanced technologies faster and more efficiently, strengthening defence and maritime security in increasingly complex environments.”

The demonstration focused on rapid detection and classification of mine-like objects and critical underwater infrastructure and was attended by several navies and government organizations. KATFISH delivered 3 cm x 3 cm resolution data at a range of 200 meters per side which was live streamed to a command center onshore, enabling real-time classification of contacts by operators with SEFINE SISAM’s mission planning software.

The same KATFISH and USV LARS were demonstrated from a UK Royal Navy in-service 11-meter ARCIMS USV in November 2025. These joint integrations mark a major step forward in delivering agile, modular, and cost-effective mine countermeasure capabilities for modern naval operations.

A video of the demonstration can be viewed at https://youtu.be/JIXapiCCeSA.





Figure 1: Kraken Robotics Demonstrates KATFISH

Autonomous Launch and Recovery from a SEFINE RD-22 USV





Figure 2: Kraken Synthetic Aperture Sonar imagery

captured by KATFISH during the demonstration.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

On March 3, 2026, Kraken announced the acquisition of Covelya Group Limited (the “Acquisition”), a leading international provider of mission-critical underwater technology solutions operating through its subsidiary companies: Sonardyne International Ltd., EIVA A/S, Forcys Ltd., Wavefront Systems Ltd., Voyis Imaging Inc., and Chelsea Technologies Ltd. The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

LINKS:

www.krakenrobotics.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

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Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information:

Erica Hasenfus, Director of Global Marketing

erica.hasenfus@krakenrobotics.com

Shant Madian, Director of Capital Markets

shant.madian@krakenrobotics.com

Kraken Robotics Inc.

+1 709-757-5757

investors@krakenrobotics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1288071a-5c85-4b0b-a8d5-1b3afea91ffa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53628da1-2c21-4ba9-9d6d-0ac0492880c3