Liquidity Services Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

BETHESDA, Md., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), the leading global provider of e-commerce marketplaces and software solutions powering the circular economy, today announced that it expects to report its second quarter fiscal year 2026 results prior to market open on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, EVP and CFO, will then host a conference call to review the results at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call, please register here to receive the dial-in number and unique conference pin. A listen-only live webcast of the conference call will also be provided on the Company’s investor relations site.

An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website until May 7, 2027. To listen to the replay, visit the Liquidity Services investor relations site. The replay will be available starting at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on the day of the call.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $15 billion in completed transactions to more than six million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

Contact:

Liquidity Services

Investor Relations

investorrelations@liquidityservicesinc.com