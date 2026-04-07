Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating Terns (NASDAQ: TERN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Merck.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Terns stockholders will receive $53.00 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $6.7 billion or $5.7 billion net of acquired cash. Terns insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Terns by imposing a significant penalty if Terns accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Terns board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001