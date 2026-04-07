Informativ Recognized as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest by Inc. Magazine

FRISCO, Texas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informativ, a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, payments, and credit technology for automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southwest list*. Informativ, which ranked 70th, received this honor in recognition of its continued growth and impact across the automotive and consumer finance industries. Informativ is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Inc. Regionals: Southwest highlights the fastest-growing private companies across Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The list provides a data-driven look at the independent businesses contributing to regional economic growth. Between 2022 and 2024, the 132 private companies on the list had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region’s economy.

“I believe being recognized again by Inc. underscores the continued demand for solutions that help businesses operate more efficiently while maintaining compliance,” said David Carner, CEO of Informativ. “Our focus remains on delivering technology that simplifies complex processes, reduces risk, and supports better outcomes for our clients and their customers.”

Informativ’s growth over the past year has been driven by continued product innovation and strategic expansion, including:

The launch of Verified Stips, which streamlines stipulation verification, reduces friction in deal completion, and prevents document fraud

The acquisition of Carmatic to expand Informativ’s capabilities and market reach

The introduction of Payments API, enabling more seamless and integrated payment experiences across automotive software partners

The innovation of SmartPencil, designed to enhance deal structuring and profitability through credit-qualified payments

These advances build on Informativ’s core platform, which brings together credit, compliance, and fraud prevention into a unified workflow that supports dealerships and other businesses throughout the entire sales process.

Informativ’s recognition reflects the company’s continued momentum and ability to scale its platform in response to evolving industry needs, expand its product suite, and deliver solutions that align with dealer demand for compliant and transparent transaction processes.

“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Complete results of Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, are available at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest.

Informativ was also named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in 2024 and 2025.*

About Informativ

Informativ is a provider of fraud prevention, compliance, credit, and payments technology delivering a seamless, integrated platform for automotive and consumer finance industries across the U.S. Informativ's software is designed to optimize the consumer finance qualification process, ensure compliance, and enhance profitability through automation and risk mitigation. Informativ is proud to be recognized on the 2025 and 2024 Inc. 5000* list of America's fastest-growing private companies and as a 2025 and 2024 Great Place To Work** certified employer. For more information, visit www.informativ.com

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Informativ paid a fee to apply to be considered for the award and is not affiliated with Inc. This annual award was granted on March 31, 2026.

Informativ Media Contact:

Christina Wofford

SVP, Marketing, Informativ

cwofford@informativ.com

602-363-0134

* Companies on both the 2024 and 2025 Inc. 5000 list were ranked according to percentage revenue growth over the preceding three-year period. Companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent. Informativ paid a fee to apply to be considered for the award and is not affiliated with Inc.

** Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience. This award is the opinion of the party conferring the award and not of Informativ or Capstreet. Informativ paid a fee to apply to be considered for the award and is not affiliated with Great Place to Work®. The annual award was granted in May of 2024 and 2025.