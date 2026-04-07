Soleo Health Relocates Denver Specialty Pharmacy to Support Continued Growth

FRISCO, Texas and CENTENNIAL, Colo., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today the opening of its specialty pharmacy in a new, larger facility in Centennial, Colorado. Soleo Health Denver will enable the Company to further support patients requiring advanced, high-touch specialty care in the home or alternate site settings. This strategic investment underscores the Company’s continued growth in the Denver metropolitan area and further strengthens support for patients, prescribers, health systems, payors and manufacturer partners.

The specialty pharmacy is staffed by experienced pharmacists and nurses dedicated to supporting patients with complex, rare or ultra-rare conditions, including chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), dermatomyositis, myasthenia gravis (MG), primary immunodeficiencies (PI) and thyroid eye disease (TED) as well as multiple sclerosis (MS), Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ulcerative colitis (UC), among others.

Designed to support continued growth in specialty patient services across the region, the Soleo Health specialty pharmacy features a modern, state-of-the-art environment built to enhance the patient experience and clinical coordination of life-changing therapies.

The new specialty pharmacy is located at 6547 S. Racine Circle, Suite 1400, Centennial, CO 80111, phone 303.968.1915.

“This expansion represents an important step in strengthening our regional footprint,” said Drew Walk, chief executive officer at Soleo Health. “By increasing our capacity and deepening partnerships, we’re better positioned to meet the growing demand for specialty pharmacy and infusion services throughout the Denver metro area and surrounding regions.”

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners. The Company optimizes patient access solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences.

Soleo Health has 28 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states. It is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, ACHC for Specialty Pharmacy, with a Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Home Infusion Therapy, and Infusion Pharmacy, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Additionally, the Company operates more than 30 infusion suites and centers throughout the U.S.

Visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter for more information.