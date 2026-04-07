Breckenridge Distillery Introduces Honey Whiskey Crafted with Rare Nigerian Goldswarm Honey—A Must-Try for Whiskey Enthusiasts

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, an award-winning craft distillery and spirits brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), announces the re-launch of Breckenridge Honey Whiskey, a bold new expression infused with Goldswarm Raw Honey from Nigeria. Bottled at 36% ABV (72 proof), the whiskey delivers a rich, smooth, golden finish that is both unmistakable and deeply flavorful.



Photo credit: Breckenridge Distillery

Originally launched in 2025 in partnership with the Denver Broncos, Breckenridge Honey Whiskey now stands proudly within the Breckenridge Whiskey portfolio. The expression reflects the distillery’s commitment to crafting approachable, yet complex spirits inspired by quality ingredients and mountain character.

Crafted with Goldswarm Raw Honey, Breckenridge Honey Whiskey opens with warm molasses and golden honey on the nose, layered with soft holiday spice, toasted oak and a whisper of vanilla. On the palate, rich honey sweetness leads the way, balanced by mature oak and a cozy blend of holiday spice, finishing with a smooth cinnamon warmth that lingers.

“Our goal is always to create whiskeys that are both approachable and layered with character,” said Bryan Nolt, founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “The rare Goldswarm honey brings a depth and richness that complements our whiskey beautifully, resulting in a spirit that is smooth, distinctive and unmistakably Breckenridge.”

Breckenridge Honey Whiskey is available now in 750ml, 1L and 1.75L bottles, as well as 50ml formats, offering versatility for gifting, cocktails and on-the-go occasions. Breckenridge Honey Whiskey is available where permitted for home delivery, available now in Colorado-local retailers and available in national retailers mid-April.

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit breckdisitllery.com. Follow Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram @breckdistillery. Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Goldswarm Honey

Founded in Nigeria in 2020, Goldswarm Honey represents the frontier spirit of America: taking risks, merging cultures, and creating something better. More than unique premium honey, Goldswarm is also a cultural bridge between Nigeria and the U.S., with a deeply personal and familial connection to Colorado. From hive to spoon, each culinary and internationally award-winning drop supports pollinators, preserves pristine habitats, and champions global biodiversity. Every jar of Goldswarm Honey supports thriving bees, empowers local communities, and delights your palate with unmatched quality and natural flavor, sustainably harvested from West Africa’s wildflowers. Goldswarm.com.

About Tilray Beverages

Tilray Beverages, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading beverage platform with a diverse portfolio of award-winning craft beers, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages and functional drinks. Its portfolio includes 10 Barrel Brewing, Alpine Beer, Atwater Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, Breckenridge Brewery, Breckenridge Distillery, BrewDog, Casa Breck, Green Flash Brewing Company, Hi*Ball Energy, Hop Valley Brewing Co., Liquid Love, Mock One, Montauk Brewing Company, Mountain Shot, Popsicle Hard, Redhook Brewery, Revolver Brewing, Shock Top, Square Mile Cider, SweetWater Brewery, Terrapin Beer and Widmer Brothers. Leveraging state-of-the-art production facilities and a robust distribution network, Tilray Beverages is focused on expanding premium and mainstream beverage offerings across the United States and international markets.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb623008-0c9a-49db-ab38-6e3062dd8bdb.