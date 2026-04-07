Helios Fairfax Partners to Host Investor Presentation on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 2:30 pm ET and Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 11:00 am ET

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TORONTO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) today announced it will host an Investor Presentation on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 2:30 pm ET in-person at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, 181 Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario, and virtually via live webcast. To register in advance and join the Investor Presentation webcast visit: https://hfpinvestorpresentation2026.can.chime.live/app. On the day of the meeting please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast to ensure participation.

HFP will also host its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 11:00 am ET as a virtual meeting. To join the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders audio webcast visit: https://meetnow.global/MDXHV4L. On the day of the meeting please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the webcast to ensure participation.

Details are also available at: www.heliosfairfax.com.

About Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company that is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HFPC.U. The company invests in African businesses and other businesses with customers, suppliers or operations primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa. It is advised by Helios Investment Partners LLP which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. As at December 31, 2025, Helios Fairfax Partners had portfolio investments totaling $463.7 million.

Contact Information

Neil Weber

LodeRock Advisors

neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com

(647) 222-0574