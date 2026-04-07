Serve Robotics Debut Conversational Robot Powered by Edge AI at NVIDIA GTC 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous robotics company, recently introduced “Maggie,” its first AI-powered conversational robot, during a live demonstration at NVIDIA GTC 2026. Maggie is designed to interact with humans in real time, marking a significant step toward more dynamic, human-centric AI systems operating in the physical world.

“We’re building robots that don’t just move through the world, but interact with it,” said Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics. “With T-Mobile’s edge network, our robots can respond, unlocking more natural interactions and bringing physical AI into everyday environments. I’m delighted with the progress made to showcase these capabilities and how they can be incorporated into all physical AI applications, and Serve is proud to work with T-Mobile to be at the forefront of this revolution.”

Serve Robotics’ autonomous delivery robots operate on sidewalks and handle short-distance, last-mile deliveries in busy urban areas. Using a combination of cameras, sensors, and AI, they navigate city streets, detecting obstacles and interacting safely with pedestrians.

Serve has partnered with T-Mobile to power Maggie using T-Mobile's 5G Advanced and edge computing, enabling real-time responsiveness and more seamless human-robot interactions. Leveraging T-Mobile’s next-generation edge network, including ultra-low latency, enhanced security, and localized data processing, Maggie can process and respond to inputs instantly for more natural, interactive experiences.

This collaboration reflects a broader shift toward embedding AI in physical environments, where high-performance connectivity is critical to real-time intelligence.

“Unlocking the full potential of physical AI requires more than intelligence on the device, it demands a network that can support inferencing at the edge where AI is moving and interacting with the world in real time,” said Grant Ries, Chief Data & AI Officer, T-Mobile. “T-Mobile’s network is uniquely positioned to enable the next generation of physical AI devices, with ultra-low latency, fast speeds and the intelligence built into the network to support whatever will be needed by innovative solutions like Serve’s Maggie. Our adaptive, intelligent network is the platform on top of which we will help usher in an AI-enabled future.”

To learn more about Serve Robotics, visit www.serverobotics.com .

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV) designs and operates autonomous robots that navigate and operate in complex, human-centric environments. Since spinning off from Uber in 2021, Serve has deployed more than 2,000 robots across the U.S., reaching a population of approximately 3 million and supporting delivery for more than 3,600 restaurants. In 2026, Serve acquired Diligent Robotics, expanding its operations beyond sidewalk delivery into indoor service robots used in hospitals. Serve designs both the hardware and software behind its robots, enabling them to operate safely in public and private environments at scale.

For more information, visit www.serverobotics.com or follow the company on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Serve intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements can be about future events, including statements regarding Serve's intentions, objectives, plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs about future events, including Serve's expectations with respect to the financial and operating performance of its business, its capital position, and future growth. The words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "project", "predict", "will", "forecast", "estimate", "likely", "intend", "outlook", "should", "could", "may", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions can generally be used to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on, future earnings or financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include those risks and uncertainties set forth in Serve's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in its subsequent filings filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Serve undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts

Media

press@serverobotics.com

Investor Relations

investor.relations@serverobotics.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02f382f2-4b5a-4e68-87c7-d232140c0597