Cannara to Announce Fiscal Q2 2026 Financial Results on April 14, 2026

MONTREAL, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannara Biotech Inc. (“Cannara”, “the Company”, “us” or “we”) ( TSX: LOVE ) ( OTCQX: LOVFF ) ( FRA: 8CB0 ), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis products at affordable prices with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,600,000 sq. ft., today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended February 28, 2026, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 7:00 AM ET.

Cannara Biotech CEO Zohar Krivorot and CFO Nicholas Sosiak will host an earnings webcast on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET, consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session.

Participants may register to attend the earnings webcast via a webcast link or via local dial-in as follows:

Webcast: Cannara Q2 2026 Earnings Webcast Registration

Local Dial-in: Cannara Q2 2026 Earnings Webcast Dial-in Registration



Investors are encouraged to submit questions by email in advance to investors@cannara.ca . For interested individuals unable to join, the event will be archived on the company’s website.

Haywood Securities Coverage Initiation

The Company is also pleased to announce that Haywood Securities has initiated coverage on Cannara as of April 6, 2026. Haywood Securities' research report on Cannara is available through their platform. Please note that any opinions or forecasts regarding the Company made by Haywood Securities are theirs alone and neither represent the opinions or forecasts of Cannara or its management, nor imply that the Company endorses or approves such information, conclusions, or recommendations.

CONTACT

Nicholas Sosiak, CPA, CA Zohar Krivorot Chief Financial Officer President & Chief Executive Officer nick@cannara.ca zohar@cannara.ca

ABOUT CANNARA