Talisker Intersects 121.00 g/t Au over 1.00 m within 59.29 g/t Au over 2.10 metres, from the 2026 Bralorne Gold Project Resource Conversion Program

TORONTO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from the initial 25 drill holes from early 2026, predominantly targeting dip and strike extensions in the major ore veins at its currently producing Mustang Mine.

Highlights from the initial 25 drill holes include:

SB-2026-001 - 13.60 g/t Au over 0.80 m within 4.96 g/t Au over 2.95 m on the 55 Vein

SB-2026-002 - 10.80 g/t Au over 0.80 m within 6.06 g/t Au over 2.85 m on the 55HW Vein

SB-2026-002 - 121.00 g/t Au over 1.00 m within 59.29 g/t Au over 2.10 m on the 276 Vein

SB-2026-002 - 9.76 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 5.87 g/t Au over 2.05 m on the 55 Vein

SB-2026-004 - 78.30 g/t Au over 0.65 m within 25.45 g/t Au over 2.25 m on the 55HW Vein

SB-2026-004 - 65.60 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 27.43 g/t Au over 2.05 m on the 55 Vein

SB-2026-006 - 32.70 g/t Au over 0.75 m within 9.83 g/t Au over 2.50 m on the 55HW Vein

SB-2026-007 - 7.25 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 5.80 g/t Au over 2.10 m on the 101 Vein

SB-2026-007 - 16.60 g/t Au over 0.65 m within 6.50 g/t Au over 2.50 m on the 55HW Vein

SB-2026-008 - 16.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 4.92 g/t Au over 2.55 m on the 55HW Vein

UB-2026-008 - 21.60 g/t Au over 0.80 m within 8.55 g/t Au over 2.05 m on the BK Vein

UB-2026-012 - 30.70 g/t Au over 0.88 m within 10.82 g/t Au over 2.60 m on the BK Vein

UB-2026-013 - 22.50 g/t Au over 1.00 m within 16.72 g/t Au over 3.00 m on the BK Vein



A total of eight surface diamond drill holes, comprising 3,188 metres of drilling, were completed from a single drill pad in the Bralorne West zone. In addition, underground drilling from one diamond drill bay at Mustang 1055 Level resulted in 17 diamond drill holes totaling 1,847 metres. The surface drilling is focused on infill drilling Bralorne West’s 101, 55 HW, 276, and 55 veins. The underground holes in this release were focused on infill drilling of the BK and BK-9870 vein to the east of the main Mustang workings.

Kyle Orr, Talisker’s Vice President Exploration commented, “Diamond drilling at Bralorne is off to a great start in 2026. We continue to see excellent gold grades and are especially excited about how the Bralorne West infill zone is shaping up. The new Bralorne West decline is about 200 metres away from our first underground drill bay in the Bralorne West zone. Putting an additional underground drill here will allow us to continue infill drilling this zone with increased efficiency.”

Two drills (one underground and one surface) are currently active on the project and have been operating continuously since early 2026. A third drill (underground) is anticipated to arrive in early to mid Q2 2026 and will be positioned in the Mustang Down ramp first to drill below the current resource on Alhambra, BK, and BK-9870, and then will move to the Bralorne West decline to continue delineation drilling of this zone above the 980 Level. Detailed geotechnical core drilling from surface in the Bralorne West zone is planned to begin in mid-April.

All drill holes in this release are located in the Mustang Mine and hosted in diorite intrusive and/or intermediate to felsic dykes. Major vein structures intersected are orogenic quartz-carbonate veins with banded sulfide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica – sericite ± mariposite alteration with disseminated sulfides.

Bralorne Gold Project – 2025 Diamond Drilling TopIntercepts Table Drill Hole Name From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Interpreted Structure SB-2026-001 382.90 383.70 0.80 13.60 55 Vein SB-2026-001 383.70 384.85 1.15 3.24 55 Vein SB-2026-001 384.85 385.85 1.00 0.03 Vein Halo SB-2026-002 371.30 372.00 0.70 3.79 55HW Vein SB-2026-002 372.00 372.80 0.80 10.80 55HW Vein SB-2026-002 372.80 374.15 1.35 4.42 Vein Halo SB-2026-002 376.00 376.50 0.50 2.39 Vein Halo SB-2026-002 376.50 377.10 0.60 3.87 276 Vein SB-2026-002 377.10 378.10 1.00 121.00 276 Vein SB-2026-002 381.00 381.50 0.50 9.76 55 Vein SB-2026-002 381.50 382.25 0.75 0.84 55 Vein SB-2026-002 382.25 383.05 0.80 8.15 55 Vein SB-2026-003 347.40 348.50 1.10 0.01 Vein Halo SB-2026-003 348.50 349.00 0.50 0.08 Vein Halo SB-2026-003 349.00 349.50 0.50 22.30 55HW Vein SB-2026-003 349.50 350.00 0.50 1.26 Vein Halo SB-2026-003 369.00 370.00 1.00 0.01 Vein Halo SB-2026-003 370.00 370.75 0.75 0.01 Vein Halo SB-2026-003 370.75 371.25 0.50 0.10 55 Vein SB-2026-003 371.25 371.80 0.55 20.50 55 Vein SB-2026-004 350.00 351.00 1.00 0.01 Vein Halo SB-2026-004 351.00 351.60 0.60 10.60 55HW Vein SB-2026-004 351.60 352.25 0.65 78.30 55HW Vein SB-2026-004 357.00 358.00 1.00 0.05 Vein Halo SB-2026-004 358.00 358.50 0.50 7.14 277 Vein SB-2026-004 358.50 359.00 0.50 0.48 Vein Halo SB-2026-004 372.25 373.30 1.05 11.80 Vein Halo SB-2026-004 373.30 373.80 0.50 22.10 55 Vein SB-2026-004 373.80 374.30 0.50 65.60 55 Vein SB-2026-005 388.40 389.40 1.00 0.23 Vein Halo SB-2026-005 389.40 390.20 0.80 0.04 55 Vein SB-2026-005 390.20 391.25 1.05 5.52 55 Vein SB-2026-006 362.00 362.85 0.85 0.02 55HW Vein SB-2026-006 362.85 363.60 0.75 32.70 55HW Vein SB-2026-006 363.60 364.50 0.90 0.05 Vein Halo SB-2026-007 270.20 270.70 0.50 7.25 101 Vein SB-2026-007 270.70 271.55 0.85 5.02 101 Vein SB-2026-007 271.55 272.30 0.75 5.71 101 Vein SB-2026-007 327.40 328.05 0.65 16.60 55HW Vein SB-2026-007 328.05 329.00 0.95 3.83 55HW Vein SB-2026-007 329.00 329.90 0.90 2.03 Vein Halo SB-2026-008 295.90 296.75 0.85 0.04 Vein Halo SB-2026-008 296.75 297.32 0.57 0.86 101 Vein SB-2026-008 297.32 297.90 0.58 14.00 101 Vein SB-2026-008 297.90 298.50 0.60 0.08 Vein Halo SB-2026-008 370.20 371.00 0.80 0.01 Vein Halo SB-2026-008 371.00 371.70 0.70 0.01 Vein Halo SB-2026-008 371.70 372.20 0.50 16.50 55HW Vein SB-2026-008 372.20 372.75 0.55 7.80 55HW Vein UB-2026-001A No Significant intercept UB-2026-002 No Significant intercept UB-2026-003 No Significant intercept UB-2026-004 No Significant intercept UB-2026-005 50.80 51.55 0.75 0.01 Vein Halo UB-2026-005 51.55 52.10 0.55 6.33 BK Vein UB-2026-005 52.10 53.00 0.90 0.01 Vein Halo UB-2026-006 20.55 22.00 1.45 0.11 Vein Halo UB-2026-006 22.00 22.60 0.60 5.16 BK Vein UB-2026-006 22.60 23.35 0.75 1.61 Vein Halo UB-2026-007 31.40 32.20 0.80 5.47 BK Vein UB-2026-007 32.20 33.00 0.80 4.59 BK Vein UB-2026-007 33.00 33.70 0.70 1.85 BK Vein UB-2026-008 31.05 31.85 0.80 21.60 BK Vein UB-2026-008 31.85 32.35 0.50 0.20 Vein Halo UB-2026-008 32.35 33.10 0.75 0.20 Vein Halo UB-2026-009 No Significant intercept UB-2026-010 No Significant intercept UB-2026-011 203.60 204.10 0.50 5.95 King Vein UB-2026-011 204.10 204.60 0.50 0.32 King Vein UB-2026-011 204.60 205.60 1.00 0.01 Vein Halo UB-2026-012 37.00 37.75 0.75 0.36 Vein Halo UB-2026-012 37.75 38.72 0.97 0.87 BK Vein UB-2026-012 38.72 39.60 0.88 30.70 BK Vein UB-2026-013 78.00 79.00 1.00 22.40 BK Vein UB-2026-013 79.00 80.00 1.00 22.50 BK Vein UB-2026-013 80.00 81.00 1.00 5.25 BK Vein UB-2026-013 94.00 94.50 0.50 3.54 Vein Halo UB-2026-013 94.50 95.45 0.95 3.79 Vein Halo UB-2026-013 95.45 96.25 0.80 13.00 C4 Vein UB-2026-014 No Significant intercept UB-2026-015 20.40 20.90 0.50 0.77 Vein Halo UB-2026-015 20.90 21.40 0.50 9.18 Untargeted Vein UB-2026-015 21.40 22.15 0.75 0.03 Vein Halo UB-2026-015 47.90 48.80 0.90 9.34 BK Vein UB-2026-015 48.80 50.00 1.20 0.02 Vein Halo UB-2026-016 No Significant intercept UB-2026-017 64.35 64.95 0.60 6.14 BK-9870 Vein UB-2026-017 64.95 65.45 0.50 2.49 BK-9870 Vein UB-2026-017 65.45 66.00 0.55 1.11 BK-9870 Vein UB-2026-017 66.00 66.50 0.50 1.48 BK-9870 Vein UB-2026-017 66.50 67.00 0.50 1.90 BK-9870 Vein Note: the bolded assay samples in this table have been used for the composite assay values and intervals reported in the Highlights section above. True thickness of structures in this release may range from 34% to 95% of the apparent thicknesses.





Bralorne Gold Project – Drill Collar Locations Table (values rounded to nearest meter) Drill Hole Name UTM Easting

UTM Northing

Elevation (m)

SB-2026-001 513758 5625005 1247 SB-2026-002 513758 5625005 1248 SB-2026-003 513758 5625005 1247 SB-2026-004 513758 5625005 1248 SB-2026-005 513758 5625006 1247 SB-2026-006 513758 5625005 1247 SB-2026-007 513758 5625005 1247 SB-2026-008 513758 5625005 1248 UB-2026-001A 513468 5625425 1062 UB-2026-002 513468 5625426 1060 UB-2026-003 513468 5625426 1059 UB-2026-004 513468 5625426 1058 UB-2026-005 513468 5625427 1060 UB-2026-006 513467 5625427 1059 UB-2026-007 513467 5625427 1059 UB-2026-008 513465 5625427 1059 UB-2026-009 513466 5625427 1060 UB-2026-010 513466 5625427 1062 UB-2026-011 513468 5625426 1061 UB-2026-012 513468 5625426 1061 UB-2026-013 513464 5625427 1060 UB-2026-014 513464 5625426 1059 UB-2026-015 513463 5625425 1060 UB-2026-016 513463 5625424 1058 UB-2026-017 513462 5625425 1060





Bralorne Gold Project – Drill Collar Orientations Table (negative dip points down from the horizontal) Drill Hole Name Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Total Depth (m) SB-2026-001 225.00 -50.00 410.50 SB-2026-002 228.50 -45.00 402.00 SB-2026-003 221.00 -50.00 402.00 SB-2026-004 216.50 -51.50 402.00 SB-2026-005 221.00 -53.00 402.00 SB-2026-006 205.80 -56.70 392.40 SB-2026-007 175.00 -46.00 375.00 SB-2026-008 218.50 -55.00 402.60 UB-2026-001A 75.00 30.00 126.00 UB-2026-002 60.00 0.00 93.00 UB-2026-003 59.00 -28.00 75.00 UB-2026-004 50.00 -60.00 75.00 UB-2026-005 40.00 -4.00 75.00 UB-2026-006 35.00 -38.00 63.00 UB-2026-007 35.00 -38.00 60.00 UB-2026-008 337.00 -35.00 75.00 UB-2026-009 18.00 -5.00 225.00 UB-2026-010 8.00 42.00 120.00 UB-2026-011 0.00 -4.00 231.00 UB-2026-012 320.00 -10.00 75.00 UB-2026-013 299.00 -45.00 111.00 UB-2026-014 295.00 -15.00 75.00 UB-2026-015 336.00 -60.00 72.00 UB-2026-016 293.00 -30.50 111.00 UB-2026-017 342.00 -24.00 177.00



Complete collar coordinates with collar orientations, and all gold assay results from publicly released 2026 drill holes are now available on the Company’s website.

For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop

Vice President, Investor Relations

lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com

+1 647 274 8975

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Orr, P.Geo., Talisker’s Vice President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Orr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core in this new release from the Bralorne Gold Project was drilled in NQ size (47.6mm) or HQ size (63.5mm). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 150 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 10% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Actlabs performs sample preparation and analyses in Kamloops, British Columbia. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven, crushing of the sample up to 80% passing 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 1,000 g split to 95% passing 105 microns (ACT code RX1+1000). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ACT code 1A2-50-ORE). Gold assay technique 1A2-50-ORE has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ACT method 1A3-50) which has an upper detection limit of 10,000 ppm Au. Where asymmetrically distributed native gold mineralization is observed by the core logging geologist, a “cut-line” may be drawn along the length of the core to guide the core cutter to evenly bisect that mineralization thereby helping to ensure a representative sample. Where no sample cut line is drawn by the geologist the standard procedure is to preserve the oriented core “backside line” or “bottom of hole” mark in the core box. Duplicates were sampled by taking a ¼ core primary sample and a ¼ core as the duplicate sample, thereby leaving a ½ core representative sample in the box. A photo archive exists for all core from before sampling.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.