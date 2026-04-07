Vantage Hemp Co. Engages ACOs and GPOs to Advance Participation in CMS CBD Pilot Program

Greeley, Colorado, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Hemp Co. (“Vantage” or “the Company”), a cannabinoid manufacturer focused on pharmaceutical-grade production, announces active engagement with multiple Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) to formalize participation in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) CBD pilot program . The engagement signals supplier alignment with a closely watched federal initiative examining how CBD may perform within mainstream value-based care frameworks, with a focus on clinical outcomes and cost of care. Participation from ACOs and GPOs is expected to shape how these products are procured and ultimately integrated into future reimbursement models.

Vantage is among a limited number of manufacturers producing pharmaceutical-grade CBD at scale, a distinction that sets the Company apart as CMS and participating providers review manufacturing controls and regulatory alignment. Many products in the current market fall within nutraceutical classifications, a largely unregulated "gray area" that the U.S. has dominated in terms of revenue share . “Health systems are under pressure to demonstrate outcomes and manage cost of care,” said Russell Kuchta, Chief Executive Officer of Vantage. “That requires inputs that meet pharmaceutical expectations, not consumer-grade variability.”

As federal and state regulators continue to refine oversight of hemp-derived cannabinoids, Vantage has structured its operations to align with anticipated regulatory direction, including expected changes to hemp supply chains under forthcoming Farm Bill revisions in November 2026. The Company maintains compliant supply sources capable of meeting evolving federal requirements, manufacturing systems aligned with pharmaceutical protocols, and scalable operations designed to operate under stricter classification and oversight.

Initial areas of interest within cannabinoid research include chronic neuropathic pain , a category associated with inconsistent outcomes and long-term reliance on multiple medications. Within value-based care models, these conditions represent a key opportunity for alternative therapies that can demonstrate both clinical benefit and cost efficiency.

“Chronic neuropathic pain remains one of the most over-medicated and poorly optimized conditions in our system, a status quo we’ve tolerated for far too long,” said Dr. Paul Shields , Chief Medical Officer of Vantage. “The emergence of pharmaceutical-grade CBD, paired with CMS-aligned care models, creates a real opportunity to reduce polypharmacy and improve patient function, delivering measurable value in a way we have not been able to before.”

Through its engagement with ACOs and GPOs, Vantage aims to support real-world evidence tied to patient outcomes and total cost of care as the CMS pilot progresses. The program represents an early step in determining how cannabinoid-based therapies may transition from loosely regulated consumer products into clinically evaluated treatment options. “As the industry matures, the gap between nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade CBD will become more pronounced,” added Kuchta. “We have built the company to meet the standards that systems are moving toward.”





About Vantage Hemp Co.

Vantage Hemp Co. is a cannabinoid manufacturing company specializing in producing pharmaceutical-grade CBD. With a focus on quality, compliance, and innovation, the company serves healthcare, research, and commercial partners seeking reliable, high-standard cannabinoid solutions in an evolving regulatory environment. For more information, visit vantagehemp.com .

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