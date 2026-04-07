Invivyd Launches “Antibodies for Any Body” in Partnership with World Champion Skier Lindsey Vonn to Inspire Actions that Help Support Immune Health

National education campaign aims to educate Americans about antibodies and their role in immune health

Campaign centerpiece, AntibodiesforAnyBody.com, offers an interactive immune health wellness assessment to empower people to better understand the relationship between their daily habits and immune health and wellness





NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced the launch of Antibodies for Any Body, a national education campaign designed to elevate public understanding of antibodies, one of the most important parts of the immune system, and their role in protecting against disease. The campaign launches in collaboration with renowned ski champion Lindsey Vonn, whose career has been defined by training with intention, overcoming challenges, and caring for her body from the inside out.

As part of the launch, Invivyd unveiled AntibodiesforAnyBody.com, a new online education resource offering clear, accessible information about immune health and how antibodies function as part of the body’s natural defense system. The site also includes the Antibodies for Any Body Wellness Assessment, an interactive learning tool designed to help individuals understand how certain lifestyle habits may help support their immune system, including antibody production and function.

“People want to feel more confident about their health – especially at a moment when prevention of infectious disease is of immense national interest,” said Marc Elia, Chairman of Invivyd’s Board of Directors. “Antibodies play a key role in the immune system, but many people may not be familiar with what they are or how everyday habits can influence their production and function. Antibodies for Any Body was created to bring clarity to the conversation in a way that is both accessible and empowering. Lindsey brings a rare combination of relatability, discipline, and authenticity, and we’re proud to have her as our partner as we elevate understanding of the links between immune health, antibodies, and wellness.”

Antibodies are protective proteins produced by the immune system. Their job is to recognize and help remove substances that do not belong in the body, such as germs or toxins. Common healthy habits – like getting enough sleep, proper nutrition, and regular physical activity – all ladder up to a healthy lifestyle, which supports immune function, including antibody protection.

“My entire career has been about understanding what my body needs to perform at its best – training hard, recovering smart, and paying attention to the things you can’t always see,” said Lindsey Vonn. “Over time, I've learned that real strength starts with how your body protects you from the inside. Antibodies play a big role in helping keep us healthy, and when you learn what they do and how they work, you may realize you have more control over your health than you might think. I partnered with Invivyd to help build the connection between antibodies and wellness and to show that anybody can take steps to optimize their immune system, including antibody protection.”

While the campaign partnership began before her recent crash and subsequent recovery journey, the core message of the initiative, empowering individuals to understand and support their immune health, remains central to Vonn’s wellness philosophy.

To learn more about how antibodies work and explore simple ways to support immune health, visit AntibodiesforAnyBody.com and take the interactive Antibodies for Any Body Wellness Assessment. Talk to your doctor about which healthy habits are right for you.

About Antibodies for Any Body

Antibodies for Any Body is a national education campaign designed to elevate public understanding of the immune system and explain the role antibodies play in keeping the body healthy. Visit AntibodiesforAnyBody.com to access information and resources and take the Antibodies for Any Body Wellness Assessment to learn more about your health.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” and “future” or similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning, among other things, the expectations regarding the company’s partnership with Lindsey Vonn; expectations related to the company’s Antibodies for Any Body national educational campaign and Lindsey Vonn’s role as part of this initiative; the company’s devotion to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases; and other statements that are not historical fact. The company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the company’s forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the company’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the execution and results of the company’s Antibodies for Any Body national education campaign; whether the anticipated benefits of the company’s partnership with Lindsey Vonn are realized; the timing, progress, and results of the company’s discovery, preclinical, and clinical development activities; the risk that results of nonclinical studies or clinical trials may not be predictive of future results, and interim data are subject to further analysis; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; changes in the regulatory environment; uncertainties related to the regulatory authorization or approval process, and available development and regulatory pathways; changes in expected or existing competition; the company’s reliance on third parties; macroeconomic and political uncertainties; and whether the company has adequate funding to meet future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Other factors that may cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in the company’s other filings with the SEC, and in its future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Invivyd undertakes no duty to update such information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

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Contacts:

Media Relations

(781) 208-0160

media@invivyd.com

Investor Relations

(781) 208-1747

investors@invivyd.com