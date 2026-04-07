Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Fiber Global Industry Overview Report 2026

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Fiber - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industry is projecting a CAGR of 4.7%, with demand increasing from US$184.5 million in 2025 to approximately US$254.3 million by 2032.

This comprehensive global report on Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Fiber analyzes market trends based on application from 2022 to 2032 with forecasts from 2025 to 2032. It provides volume consumption in metric tons and value market analysis in US$. Historical, current, and projected PPS Fiber production capacities are discussed, along with profiles of major companies and recent industry developments.





The global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) fiber market is set for steady expansion through the forecast period, driven by its unique blend of high thermal stability, flame retardancy, chemical resistance, and dimensional integrity. These attributes are essential in harsh operational conditions where traditional synthetic fibers do not suffice.Key sectors such as high-performance filtration, insulation, and specialty applications are significant contributors to this growth.

Market expansion is largely propelled by stringent industrial emission standards, rising investments in high-temperature filtration systems, and an increased need for reliable insulation and protective materials across sectors like power generation, chemicals, cement, steel, and waste-to-energy. PPS fibers are increasingly replacing glass fiber and other specialty fibers in select industrial applications where lifecycle cost, durability, and regulatory compliance are crucial.

The PPS fiber industry is led by major global specialty materials manufacturers such as Huvis, Sichuan Anfeier (UNFIRE), Toray, TOYOBO MC, and Zhejiang NHU. Competition among these companies centers on product performance, process expertise, and enduring supply partnerships with industrial end users.

Regional Market Insights

Asia-Pacific dominates the global market with an 83.1% share projected in 2025, poised to reach 21 thousand metric tons by 2032, and leading growth at a 5.4% CAGR. The Rest of World emerges as the second-fastest-growing region, spurred by expanding industrial and filtration applications. North America holds the second-largest market position, while Europe records the slowest growth trajectory.

Market Analysis by Application

The Filters & Membranes segment commands the global PPS fiber market in 2025, representing approximately 72% of demand, increasing to 18 thousand metric tons by 2032. This segment maintains its leadership as the largest and fastest-growing segment, with a 5.4% CAGR. Insulation Materials follow as the second-largest application. Protective Garments and other niche segments continue gradual growth, backed by emerging uses in safety and specialty industrials.

Market Report Scope

Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2022-2024

2022-2024 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032

2025-2032 Units: Volume consumption in metric tons and Value market in US$

Volume consumption in metric tons and Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 11

Global Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States and Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of World

Market by Application

Filters & Membranes

Insulation Materials

Protective Garments

Other Applications (Automotive composites, Battery Separators, Conveyor Belts, etc.)

Installed Production Capacity

Production Capacity by Manufacturer and Plant Location

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $184 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $254 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Deyang Keji High-Tech Materials Co., Ltd

EMS-Griltech - EMS-CHEMIE AG

Fiber Innovation Technology, Inc.

Huvis Corporation

Jiangsu Fusheng Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd.

KB Seiren, Ltd.

Sichuan Anfeier (UNFIRE) Polymer Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

TOYOBO MC Corporation

Zhejiang Hailide (Halead) New Material Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang NHU Company Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qnoc6m

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