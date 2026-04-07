Canada Internet Data Center Industry Report 2025: Opportunities Driven by Technology, Cloud Services Demand, and Regulatory Changes - Forecast to 2031

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Data Center Market in Canada" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global internet data center market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030

The internet data center market in Canada is also forecasted to witness strong growth over the forecast period. The major drivers for this market are the growth of the digital economy, the increasing preference for hybrid data centers, and the expanding adoption of IoT technology across various industries.

The future of the internet data center market in Canada looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing sectors.

Key Highlights by Segment

Within the type category, the enterprise data center is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Internet Data Center Market in Canada

The internet data center market in Canada is evolving significantly with increased digital transformation, cloud integration, and security needs. Key trends include:

Expansion of Edge Data Centers: Growing demand for low-latency services and IoT proliferation is driving the need for edge data centers, allowing for reduced latency and better performance in sectors like healthcare and manufacturing.

Growing demand for low-latency services and IoT proliferation is driving the need for edge data centers, allowing for reduced latency and better performance in sectors like healthcare and manufacturing. Sustainability and Green Data Centers: With environmental concerns rising, there's a focus on renewable energy and eco-friendly practices, leveraging Canada's clean energy resources for greener infrastructure.

With environmental concerns rising, there's a focus on renewable energy and eco-friendly practices, leveraging Canada's clean energy resources for greener infrastructure. Cloud Adoption and Hybrid IT Solutions: There is a shift towards hybrid IT models, optimizing security and performance, crucial for industries with specific regulatory needs.

There is a shift towards hybrid IT models, optimizing security and performance, crucial for industries with specific regulatory needs. 5G and Network Upgrades: 5G rollout offers new prospects, prompting data centers to upgrade infrastructure for minimal latency and high-speed applications.

5G rollout offers new prospects, prompting data centers to upgrade infrastructure for minimal latency and high-speed applications. Data Sovereignty and Regulatory Compliance: Emphasis on local data storage in compliance with privacy regulations is influencing the design of data center solutions.

Recent Developments in the Internet Data Center Market in Canada

Canada's internet data center market is experiencing substantial developments, linked to technology advancements and regulatory shifts. Key developments include:

Investment in Hyperscale Data Centers: Key regions like Toronto and Montreal are seeing growth in hyperscale facilities to support cloud needs.

Key regions like Toronto and Montreal are seeing growth in hyperscale facilities to support cloud needs. Development of Multi-Tenant Data Centers: Rising demand for cost-effective IT solutions is enhancing the appeal of shared space facilities.

Rising demand for cost-effective IT solutions is enhancing the appeal of shared space facilities. Focus on Data Privacy and Compliance: Facilities are built or upgraded to comply with local regulations, ensuring data sovereignty.

Facilities are built or upgraded to comply with local regulations, ensuring data sovereignty. Expansion of Data Center Capacity: Increased capacity in urban areas meets growing digital service demands, supporting cloud and IoT growth.

Increased capacity in urban areas meets growing digital service demands, supporting cloud and IoT growth. Collaboration with Renewable Energy Providers: Data centers are integrating renewable energy sources to enhance sustainability.

Strategic Growth Opportunities for Internet Data Center Market in Canada

Numerous strategic growth opportunities exist in Canada's data center market, driven by technology, cloud services demand, and regulatory changes:

Cloud Computing Expansion: Increasing cloud adoption invites opportunities for enhanced cloud services and hybrid solutions.

Increasing cloud adoption invites opportunities for enhanced cloud services and hybrid solutions. Edge Computing and IoT: The rise in edge computing and IoT devices fuels demand for localized, real-time data processing solutions.

The rise in edge computing and IoT devices fuels demand for localized, real-time data processing solutions. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Facilities catering to AI/ML needs can capture business from data-intensive industries.

Facilities catering to AI/ML needs can capture business from data-intensive industries. Sustainability and Green Initiatives: Investing in energy-efficient, renewable-energy-operated data centers offers a market edge.

Investing in energy-efficient, renewable-energy-operated data centers offers a market edge. Cybersecurity and Data Protection: Providing advanced security measures helps attract clients in regulated sectors.

Internet Data Center Market in Canada Drivers and Challenges

The internet data center market in Canada is influenced by a mix of drivers and challenges:

Drivers include:

Growing Demand for Cloud Services: Rising cloud computing adoption increases the need for secure data infrastructure.

Rising cloud computing adoption increases the need for secure data infrastructure. Digital Transformation and IoT: Dynamic business digitalization fuels demand for scalable data solutions.

Dynamic business digitalization fuels demand for scalable data solutions. Government Support for Technological Growth: Supportive policies enhance infrastructure investments and tech adoption.

Supportive policies enhance infrastructure investments and tech adoption. Increase in Data-Intensive Applications: Applications in AI and analytics create need for robust data centers.

Applications in AI and analytics create need for robust data centers. Rise of 5G Networks: 5G networks bolster demand for facilities handling new data traffic volumes.

Challenges include:

High Infrastructure Costs: Significant capital investments in infrastructure pose competitive challenges.

Significant capital investments in infrastructure pose competitive challenges. Energy Constraints: Managing energy requirements and costs is crucial for profitability.

Managing energy requirements and costs is crucial for profitability. Regulatory Complexity: Data protection laws require continuous compliance efforts.

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