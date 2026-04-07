China Data Center Construction Industry Report

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Construction Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center construction market is expected to reach an estimated $72.3 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2031. The data center construction market in China is also forecasted to witness strong growth over the forecast period.

The major drivers for this market are the rising data usage and the increasing need for cloud computing among enterprises, growing dependence on e-commerce systems, which call for powerful data processing and storage capabilities, along with the growing utilization of Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The future of the data center construction market in China looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government and defense, and healthcare markets.

Emerging Trends in the Data Center Construction Market in China

With rapid digitization and the increasing provision of digital services, China's data center construction market is booming, driven by AI integration, sustainable construction practices, and cloud service expansion. These trends lead to the demand for state-of-the-art facilities supporting storage and computational needs.

Recent Developments in the Data Center Construction Market in China

China's data center market is undergoing transformation with increased government investment, growing storage demand, 5G infrastructure, modular data center designs, and advanced cooling technologies, ensuring the development of sophisticated facilities.

Strategic Growth Opportunities for Data Center Construction Market in China

Opportunities for growth include cloud computing expansion, AI and machine learning integration, 5G and edge data center development, IoT expansion, and a shift towards sustainable and green data centers. These advancements drive innovation and investment in the infrastructure.

Data Center Construction Market in China Drivers and Challenges

Key market drivers include technological innovation, demand for data storage, cloud service expansion, governmental support, and sustainability. Challenges include energy consumption, regulatory pressures, and skilled labor shortages, which impact sustained growth.

Country Wise Outlook

China is set to remain a key player in the global data center construction market, fueled by technological advances and strategic government investments. This growth positions China at the forefront of digital infrastructure innovation and competitiveness on the world stage.

Key Highlights by Segment

Within the data center category, large-scale data centers will remain a larger segment over the forecast period due to their ability to handle multiple clients and a variety of computing requirements.

Within the end use category, IT and telecommunications will remain the largest segment due to the exponential rise in data consumption, increasing cloud adoption, and the expansion of digital infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Data Center Construction Market in China: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2019 to 2031

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2019-2024) and Forecast (2025-2031)

3.2. Data Center Construction Market in China Trends (2019-2024) and Forecast (2025-2031)

3.3: Data Center Construction Market in China by Size of Data Center

3.4: Data Center Construction Market in China by End Use



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Operational Integration

4.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.2: Emerging Trends in the Data Center Construction Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tud3z0

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