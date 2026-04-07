Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Equitable Holdings Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating Equitable (NYSE: EQH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Corebridge.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Equitable stockholders will 1.55516 shares of the new parent company in an all-stock merger valued at approximately $22 billion, based on closing stock prices as of March 25, 2026. Following the transaction's completion, Corebridge shareholders will own approximately 51% of the combined company and Equitable shareholders will own approximately 49%.

Equitable insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Equitable by imposing a significant penalty if Equitable accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Equitable board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001