China Internet Data Center Market Report 2025: Opportunities in the BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Healthcare, Retail, and Manufacturing Sectors - Forecast to 2031

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Data Center Market in China" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global internet data center market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2025 to 2031

The internet data center market in China is also forecasted to witness strong growth over the forecast period. The major drivers for this market are the growth of the digital economy, the increasing preference for hybrid data centers, and the expanding adoption of IoT technology across various industries.

The future of the internet data center market in China looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing sectors.

Emerging Trends in the Internet Data Center Market in China

China is rapidly becoming a global leader in the internet data center (IDC) market. With its booming digital economy, massive internet user base, and government support for infrastructure development, the demand for data center services is growing exponentially. The market is evolving with increased adoption of cloud computing, edge computing, and sustainable practices. The advancements in AI and 5G technologies, alongside China's regulatory landscape, are reshaping the data center sector. These trends spotlight China's transformation into a key hub for data services in Asia and beyond.

Recent Developments in the Internet Data Center Market in China

China's internet data center market has witnessed significant developments driven by cloud technology advancements, government initiatives, and increasing demand for digital services. Recent trends include massive cloud data center expansions, development of 5G-enabled infrastructure, emphasis on sustainability, regulatory shifts toward data localization, and the rise of data center clusters in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. These developments are solidifying China's status as a global digital infrastructure hub.

Strategic Growth Opportunities for Internet Data Center Market in China

The internet data center market in China presents numerous growth opportunities driven by technological advancements, cloud service shifts, and regulatory changes. Significant areas for expansion include cloud computing infrastructure, edge computing facilities, green energy solutions, regulatory compliance, and 5G infrastructure. Operators can leverage these opportunities to enhance market positioning and contribute to China's digital economy.

Internet Data Center Market in China Drivers and Challenges

The major drivers include rapid growth in cloud services, advancements in 5G technology, government support, sustainability initiatives, and the rise of IoT and big data applications. These factors contribute significantly to market expansion.

Challenges include high energy costs, regulatory compliance complexity, and space constraints in major cities. Addressing these challenges is essential for operators to thrive in China's burgeoning data center market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Internet Data Center Market in China: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2019 to 2031

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2019-2024) and Forecast (2025-2031)

3.2. Internet Data Center Market in China Trends (2019-2024) and Forecast (2025-2031)

3.3: Internet Data Center Market in China by Type

3.4: Internet Data Center Market in China by End Use

4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Operational Integration

4.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.2: Emerging Trends in the Internet Data Center Market in China

5.3: Strategic Analysis



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfphv7

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