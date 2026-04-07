Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Olaplex Holdings Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating Olaplex (NASDAQ: OLPX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Henkel.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Olaplex stockholders will receive $2.06 per share in a cash transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion. Olaplex insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Olaplex by imposing a significant penalty if Olaplex accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Olaplex board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001