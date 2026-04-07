Marvel Biosciences Secures Financial and Strategic Investment with 5 Horizon Ventures

CALGARY, Alberta, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL | OTC: MBCOF), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively “Marvel” or the “Company”), a drug discovery company developing novel, therapeutics for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions, today announces that is has secured financial and strategic support from 5 Horizons Ventures for the Company’s upcoming Phase I clinical trial of its lead drug candidate, MB-204. 5 Horizons Ventures is a specialized life sciences investment and advisory firm with relationships across global clinical research organizations that partners with biotech companies during the critical in-human clinical trial phase, providing capital and strategic support to advance innovative therapies. Through pivotal capital investments, strategic partnerships, and intellectual property evaluation and validation, 5 Horizons Ventures empowers the development of transformative therapies and drives new treatments through rigorous testing, validation, and optimisation.

Marvel’s Phase 1 program, which will be developed in collaboration with Contract Research Organization (“CRO”) partner Novotech, will evaluate MB-204’s potential to treat neurodevelopmental disorders such as Rett syndrome and Fragile X, as well as autism spectrum disorder and depression. The partnership is expected to combine Marvel’s lead asset, Novotech’s expertise in early phase clinical trials, and 5 Horizons’ financial and strategic resources to accelerate MB-204’s development. Under the terms of the partnership, 5 Horizons Ventures will contribute funding equivalent to 15% of the Company’s CRO costs associated with Marvel’s upcoming Phase I clinical trial of MB-204. This non-dilutive support is designed to reduce upfront capital requirements while accelerating the Company’s transition into human clinical studies.

“We’ve been conducting due diligence with the Marvel team over the past year, and we’re excited to provide an investment for the Phase 1 trial of MB-204” said Aaron Ray, Managing Partner of 5 Horizons Ventures. “We believe the combination of the Marvel team, pre-clinical data, and multiple indications in both rare disease and the central nervous system positions the company for success. We also believe the FDA’s recent announcement providing the framework supporting rare diseases will help accelerate the development process.”

The Phase I trial, expected to commence in Q2 2026, will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of MB-204 in healthy subjects. MB-204 is a novel fluorinated derivative of an FDA-approved adenosine A2A receptor antagonist and has demonstrated compelling preclinical efficacy across multiple central nervous system indications, including autism spectrum disorder, Rett syndrome, and Fragile X syndrome.

“This partnership with 5 Horizons represents another important validation of Marvel’s clinical and commercial strategy,” said Rod Matheson, CEO of Marvel Biosciences. “By securing participation in our clinical development costs from a group deeply embedded within the global CRO ecosystem, we are not only strengthening our capital efficiency but also aligning with partners who bring strategic insight into clinical execution and financing pathways.”

The agreement builds on a series of recent milestones that underscore growing momentum for the Company, including non-dilutive funding support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) and Alberta Innovates CarE (AICE), as well as newly granted patents in key jurisdictions including the United States and Japan.

Marvel’s capital-efficient development model, focused on redeveloping and enhancing known compounds, continues to gain traction with institutional partners. According to internal and third-party analyses, MB-204 has the potential to address significant unmet needs in rare neurodevelopmental disorders, where current treatment options remain limited and often burdened by tolerability challenges.

Preclinical studies have demonstrated that MB-204 not only improves social and behavioral deficits in validated animal models but, in certain endpoints, has outperformed the only currently approved therapy for Rett syndrome. The Company is pursuing orphan drug designation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and intends to advance rapidly into Phase II/III studies in rare disease indications following successful completion of Phase I.

The addition of 5 Horizons Ventures participation further enhances Marvel’s ability to execute on its near-term clinical milestones while minimizing shareholder dilution, an important consideration for investors evaluating early-stage biotechnology opportunities.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson’s drug and the only adenosine A2A receptor blocker currently on the market.

Research shows that blocking the A2A receptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204’s potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, aiming to bring new options to patients with few effective treatments.

Contact Information: Marvel Biosciences Corp.

J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer

Email: rod@marvelbiosciences.com

Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer

Email: mark@marvelbiosciences.com

Tel: 403 770 2469

Website: www.marvelbiotechnology.com | Twitter/X | LinkedIn

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is deﬁned in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and its subsidiary,(collectively, the "Parties") were supplied by Marvel, respectively, for inclusion herein and each parties' directors and oﬃcers have relied on each other for any information concerning such Party.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identiﬁed by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from the expectations of the Company and include other risks detailed from time to time in the ﬁlings made by the Company under securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the above events on the terms will occur and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may diﬀer materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualiﬁed by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.