International Association of Fire Chiefs Launches National Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment Campaign

MCLEAN, VA, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) is launching a national volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign targeting the next generation of firefighters who can serve communities across the United States. More than 60% of all fire and EMS departments in the U.S. are staffed by volunteers. In some states, this percentage is even higher, over 80%. Maintaining minimum staffing requirements is becoming even more challenging for departments across the country. If this trend continues, response time and public safety will become a serious national crisis as call volumes have tripled in recent years.

“A Hustle Worth Having” is an edgy, fresh recruitment campaign targeting Gen Z and Young Millennial audiences who have never considered themselves for the role of a volunteer firefighter. The national campaign utilizes imagery, video PSAs and an interactive website showcasing that volunteering as a firefighter is not just an act of service, it’s a fulfilling and energizing side hustle that gives back. This recruitment campaign looks to attract young people to take part in something bigger than themselves.

“With the growing demand for emergency response, and a decline in those stepping up and serving, this unified, national recruitment campaign comes at a critical moment for the fire service,” says IAFC Volunteer & Combination Officers Section Board Member Jason Caughey, who also serves as the Fire Chief of Laramie County Fire Authority in Wyoming. “Many people in our communities who are served by these volunteers do not realize when they call for help, a volunteer is the person who is answering their call. We hope this campaign educates our communities on volunteer firefighters and the vital role they play in maintaining public safety in communities across the nation.”

This national recruitment campaign is funded through a FEMA Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant, and has been developed over several months of data collection and research with firefighters and emergency responders across the country. “A Hustle Worth Having” hones in on another trend being seen – where more than 60% of Gen Z workers have a side hustle. This campaign was built with real volunteer firefighters sharing their authentic stories and highlights the heart, teamwork, and fulfillment that come from showing up when it matters most.

“Like many volunteer departments, we recognize the vital role our team plays in keeping our communities safe, which is why firefighters in our region were eager to lend our voices in support of this campaign,” says Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Chief Scott Garing. “Our volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds and find a strong sense of connection and community when they serve together. They are committed to spreading the message that this is a job that pays in fulfillment to serve others.”

Departments in areas with a high percentage of volunteer first responders, will be engaged throughout this recruitment campaign to carry this message into their own communities through storytelling in the media, public service announcements, paid digital marketing and ambassador toolkits that can be customized to their department’s unique needs but carrying the same urgent message.

As the IAFC continues to champion the vital role of volunteer firefighters in safeguarding communities, the launch of this new national campaign underscores their commitment to innovation and collaboration with departments. By equipping them with the necessary tools and resources, this initiative aims to foster a resilient and dedicated volunteer firefighting force, ensuring the safety and well-being of communities for years to come.

To learn more about this campaign, visit AHustleWorthHaving.com

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FIRE CHIEFS (IAFC)

The IAFC represents the leadership of firefighters and emergency responders worldwide. IAFC members are the world's leading experts in firefighting, emergency medical services, terrorism response, hazardous materials spills, natural disasters, search and rescue, and public safety legislation. Since 1873, the IAFC has provided a forum for its members to exchange ideas, develop professionally and uncover the latest products and services available to first responders.

Downloadable photo, video + graphic assets, please credit “International Association of Fire Chiefs”

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Anna Carrera, Pence Media Group | 614-570-6503 | anna@pencemediagroup.com

Lauren Casey Bemis, Pence Media Group | 317-691-7711 | lauren@pencemediagroup.com

Olga Butler, International Association of Fire Chiefs | 571-647-6930 | obutler@iafc.org

Contact Info



Olga Butler

obutler@iafc.org

+1 571-647-6930

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