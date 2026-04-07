Everbright Health Announces AI-Enabled Platform to Unlock Access to Advanced Mental Health Interventions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everbright Health, an AI-enabled services platform that helps mental health providers deliver advanced interventions as part of everyday care, announces its new platform to safely and effectively identify, engage, and manage care for patients who may be eligible for advanced mental health treatment options.

This new, AI-enabled platform provides actionable data and insights to mental health providers about patients who may be eligible for advanced treatment options that can improve outcomes more than two-fold compared to medication and therapy alone. The platform aims to remove operational and administrative barriers to treatment options such as transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and SPRAVATO® for patients with mental health conditions that are resistant to standard treatments.

According to data from the National Institute of Health, nearly 60 million people in the U.S. live with a mental illness, and more than 15 million experience serious mental illness (SMI). Mental health care has historically relied on only medications and talk therapy to treat patients, but up to half of people with major mental health conditions don't get better through standard treatment options alone.

For Everbright’s provider partners, the platform and specialized operational team help identify treatment-eligible patients, manage outreach and engagement, work through complex prior authorizations and billing workflows, and support the initiation and management of treatment, using proprietary AI technology and specialized human support.

“More than a third of patients within the average mental health practice are eligible for advanced interventions like TMS and SPRAVATO®. But the majority of those people get missed by manual approaches for determining eligibility,” said Ben Kuhn, CEO of Everbright Health. “We use AI to navigate gaps in documentation, complex prior authorizations, and other administrative barriers that have prevented people with treatment-resistant conditions from receiving care that can be truly life-changing.”

About Everbright Health

Everbright Health enables mental health practices to bring advanced interventions into everyday care. The company embeds complete clinical programs – such as transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), SPRAVATO®, and others – into existing practices through a specialized AI-enabled services platform. Everbright provides all the infrastructure, technology, and operations required to launch, manage, and scale these programs successfully. Patients experience better outcomes, clinicians grow their practice with expanded care offerings, and payors see improved quality and lower costs – all among the millions of people with treatment resistance who need more from their mental health care. Everbright Health is a division of Careforce, Inc. For more information, visit www.everbrighthealth.com .

Kate Stabrawa

kate@horseshoecommunications.com

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