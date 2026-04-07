Akamai Technologies To Hold First Quarter 2026 Investor Conference Call On Thursday, May 7, at 4:30 PM ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai Technologies , Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers business online, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company’s first quarter 2026 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai’s Investor Relations page.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

U.S. only: (833) 634-5020

International: (412) 902-4238

Password: Akamai Technologies call



In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (855) 669-9658 (or (412) 317-0088 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 8699709. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense-in-depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

