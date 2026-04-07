Palvella Therapeutics Appoints Accomplished Commercial Leader Kent Taylor as Senior Vice President of Sales

Mr. Taylor brings a strong track record launching multiple high-profile therapies, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Sales at Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: ARQT), where he led U.S. sales efforts for ZORYVE®, a next-generation topical PDE4 inhibitor; previously, he held leadership roles at Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) supporting the launch of OPZELURA®

Mr. Taylor to lead Palvella’s U.S. sales organization in preparation for the potential U.S. launch of QTORIN™ rapamycin for microcystic lymphatic malformations, a serious, rare, lifelong genetic disease affecting an estimated more than 30,000 diagnosed patients in the U.S.

WAYNE, Pa., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Palvella or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: PVLA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, today announced the appointment of Kent Taylor as Senior Vice President of Sales. Mr. Taylor brings more than 25 years of experience building commercial organizations, including senior leadership roles leading and supporting product launches of innovative therapies for high unmet need skin diseases.

“Kent’s leadership and performance helped shape two of the most successful dermatology launches in recent years, ZORYVE® and OPZELURA®, and he brings deep experience partnering with dermatologists, including pediatric dermatologists, who often diagnose and treat patients with microcystic lymphatic malformations,” said Wes Kaupinen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palvella. “We are thrilled to partner with a leader of Kent’s caliber as we build the leading sales organization serving patients with rare skin diseases and vascular malformations with no FDA-approved therapies. Kent’s dermatology experience complements the rare disease commercial leadership we have assembled at Palvella and reflects our commitment to attracting exceptional talent across every part of the organization.”

Mr. Taylor is a seasoned commercial veteran with more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical sales and marketing leadership, and a proven track record of building commercial organizations, supporting successful product launches, and driving revenue growth. Prior to joining Palvella, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Arcutis Biotherapeutics, where he expanded the sales and sales training teams and developed the sales strategy and training platform supporting ZORYVE®. Previously, he served as Vice President of Sales, Dermatology, in Incyte’s Inflammation & Autoimmunity Division, where he built the sales and sales training organization for the launch of OPZELURA® (ruxolitinib) cream across multiple indications, including atopic dermatitis and non-segmental vitiligo, recruiting and leading a team of more than 170 sales professionals. Earlier in his career, Mr. Taylor held progressive leadership roles at Encore Dermatology, Medicis, and 3M Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Arizona.

“Palvella has established a leadership position in serious, rare skin diseases, an area that I know well from my time in dermatology and one that has long needed a mission-driven biopharmaceutical company to step forward and develop and commercialize multiple therapies for these deserving patients, an opportunity Palvella has embraced and one where the QTORIN™ platform can make a meaningful difference,” said Mr. Taylor. “I am excited to build on that foundation and establish an exceptional sales organization in preparation for the potential U.S. launch of QTORIN™ rapamycin for microcystic lymphatic malformations, where there are currently no FDA-approved treatments and an opportunity to bring forward the first approved therapy for an estimated more than 30,000 diagnosed patients in the U.S.”

About Palvella Therapeutics

Founded and led by rare disease biotech veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN™ platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare skin diseases and vascular malformations, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella’s lead product candidate, QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin), is currently being developed for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations, cutaneous venous malformations, and clinically significant angiokeratomas. Palvella’s second product candidate, QTORIN™ pitavastatin, is currently being developed for the treatment of disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis. For more information, please visit www.palvellatx.com or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

QTORIN™ rapamycin and QTORIN™ pitavastatin are for investigational use only and neither has been approved by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act)). These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Palvella, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the management of Palvella. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of the presentation of data from clinical trials, Palvella’s clinical development plans and related anticipated development milestones, Palvella’s plans to pursue Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Palvella’s plans to meet with regulatory authorities, Palvella’s cash, financial resources and expected runway, Palvella’s expectations regarding its programs, including QTORIN™ rapamycin and QTORIN™ pitavastatin, and its research-stage opportunities, including its expected therapeutic potential and market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the ability to raise additional capital to finance operations; the ability to advance product candidates through preclinical and clinical development; the ability to obtain regulatory approval for, and ultimately commercialize, Palvella’s product candidates, including QTORIN™ rapamycin and QTORIN™ pitavastatin; the outcome of early clinical trials for Palvella’s product candidates, including the ability of those trials to satisfy relevant governmental or regulatory requirements; the fact that data and results from clinical studies may not necessarily be indicative of future results; Palvella’s limited experience in designing clinical trials and lack of experience in conducting clinical trials; Palvella’s limited experience in commercial manufacturing; the ability to identify and pivot to other programs, product candidates, or indications that may be more profitable or successful than Palvella’s current product candidates; the substantial competition Palvella faces in discovering, developing, or commercializing products; the negative impacts of global events on operations, including ongoing and planned clinical trials and ongoing and planned preclinical studies; the ability to attract, hire, and retain skilled executive officers and employees; the ability of Palvella to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technologies; reliance on third parties, contract manufacturers, and contract research organizations; and the risks and uncertainties described in the filings made by Palvella with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that Palvella may face. Except as required by applicable law, Palvella does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact Information

Investors

Wesley H. Kaupinen

Founder and CEO, Palvella Therapeutics

wes.kaupinen@palvellatx.com