UgoWork brings AI-powered fleet intelligence and MHE performance insights to MODEX 2026

QUEBEC CITY, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UgoWork™, a North American leader in lithium-ion energy solutions for material handling, will introduce a new generation of AI-driven fleet intelligence capabilities at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta. Following the appointment of its U.S.-based CEO, David Mucciacciaro and the opening of its Midwest manufacturing facility , the company is accelerating its expansion across the American market, bringing production, expertise, and decision-making closer to customers.

Built on years of connected battery data, UgoWork’s latest advancements introduce a new way for operators to turn energy data into actionable operational insight, helping teams identify inefficiencies, improve throughput, and make faster, better-informed decisions in increasingly constrained environments.



“In the most recent part of my career, I have worked closely in the material handling industry. Understanding key differentiators and the importance of the Total Cost of Ownership and uptime, I’ve seen how much performance is left on the table due to a lack of visibility,” said David Mucciacciaro, CEO of UgoWork. “What impressed me when joining UgoWork is the foundation that was already in place—smart telematics with connected systems generating real data. What we’re bringing to MODEX is the ability to turn that data into predictive action. At a time when margins are tightening, that’s not a ‘nice to have’—it’s becoming essential.”



At booth C11983, UgoWork will offer:

A MODEX exclusive promotion – Buy 9 batteries and get the 10th free

Live performance analysis sessions based on real operational data

based on real operational data A 90-day performance evaluation program for qualified participants

for qualified participants Early access to new AI-driven capabilities for select customers

Meeting slots are limited. Operators are encouraged to book time in advance to secure a dedicated session with UgoWork’s team at booth C11983 .



About UgoWork

UgoWork is on a mission to eliminate energy waste in the material handling industry. We develop smart lithium-ion forklift batteries and charging infrastructure engineered for the real world: non-stop pressure, tough warehouse conditions, and constant changes on the floor. Beyond products, we address every energy challenge—from understanding power consumption and grid constraints to optimizing asset life and managing large-scale fleet transitions.

We’re vertically integrated, so we control the entire experience, from manufacturing to deployment to service, and training, including plug-and-play integration with your fleet and facility systems. UL Listed and OEM-approved, our solutions are proven safe and the easiest to use.

From our base in Québec, Canada, we power some of the largest S&P 500 and Fortune 500 operations across North America—making lift truck energy one less thing to worry about. Learn more at ugowork.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Jean-François Marchand

Marketing Director

jf.marchand@ugowork.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46020514-9f7d-4523-9ec1-f9892193a61c