Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm investigates whether Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating Centessa (NASDAQ: CNTA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Lilly.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Centessa stockholders will receive $38.00 per share in cash plus contingent value rights worth up to $9.00 per share. The contingent value rights entitle holders to receive up to three milestone payments: $2.00 upon U.S. FDA approval for narcolepsy type 2 treatment, $5.00 for idiopathic hypersomnia approval, and $2.00 for any indication approval before January 1, 2030. All approvals must occur within five years of transaction closing.

Centessa insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Centessa by imposing a significant penalty if Centessa accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Centessa board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001