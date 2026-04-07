Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Transaction with Unilever is Fair to Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating McCormick (NYSE: MKC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Unilever.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Unilever and its shareholders will receive McCormick shares equating to 65% of the combined company's equity, equivalent to $29.1 billion based on McCormick's recent stock price of $57.84. Unilever will also receive $15.7 billion in cash, subject to closing adjustments. Following the transaction's completion, Unilever shareholders are expected to own 55.1% of the combined entity, McCormick shareholders will own 35%, and Unilever itself will retain a 9.9% stake.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions by imposing significant penalties if the parties accept competing bids. We are investigating the conduct of the McCormick board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001