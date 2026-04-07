Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating Apellis (NASDAQ: APLS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its recently announced transaction with Biogen.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, Apellis stockholders will receive $41 per share plus a contingent value right. Under the contingent value rights structure, Apellis shareholders will receive $2 per share if SYFOVRE achieves $1.5 billion in annual global net sales between 2027 and 2030, and an additional $2 per share if it reaches $2 billion in annual sales during the same period. If these thresholds are not met but SYFOVRE achieves $2 billion in sales in 2031, shareholders would receive $4 per share.

Apellis insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Apellis by imposing a significant penalty if Apellis accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Apellis board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001