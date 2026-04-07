Cash Management System Market to Surpass $30 Bn by 2031 with Cloud Deployments Accounting for Over 64% Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Mordor Intelligence, the cash management system market is experiencing steady expansion, driven by the rapid digital transformation of financial services and enterprise treasury operations. The cash management system market size is estimated at USD 21.78 billion in 2026, growing from USD 20.35 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 30.56 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period (2026–2031).

The cash management system market growth is fueled by the increasing need for real-time financial tracking, liquidity optimization, and automated cash flow management across organizations. As businesses scale globally and financial ecosystems become more complex, demand for integrated cash management solutions continues to rise. The evolving cash management system market trends indicate a strong shift toward cloud-based platforms, API integrations, and AI-driven financial analytics, with cloud deployments accounting for over 64% of the market share, reinforcing their critical role in modern financial operations.

Emerging Innovations in the Cash Management System Market

Smarter Cash Forecasting with AI

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how organizations manage cash flow by shifting from reactive monitoring to forward-looking planning. By combining historical financial data with real-time inputs, AI-driven systems help treasury teams anticipate risks, evaluate different liquidity scenarios, and respond more quickly to changing market conditions. The increased uncertainty in recent years has further accelerated this shift, with emerging technologies expected to enhance forecasting capabilities even further.

Shift Toward Cloud-Based Treasury Solutions

Organizations are increasingly moving toward cloud-based treasury platforms due to their faster deployment, automatic updates, and seamless integration of advanced technologies like AI. These solutions enable businesses to manage liquidity more efficiently while supporting remote and hybrid work environments. Additionally, cloud adoption is helping organizations address workforce challenges by simplifying operations and reducing dependency on specialized talent.

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including the Japanese edition for in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/cash-management-system-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Table of Contents (Partial) - Cash Management System Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surge in AI-driven Cash-flow Forecasting

4.2.2 Expansion of Real-time / Instant Payments Infrastructure

4.2.3 Growing Adoption of Cloud-native Treasury Platforms

4.2.4 and more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cyber-security and Fraud Vulnerabilities

4.3.2 Legacy ERP / Bank-connectivity Integration Hurdles

4.3.3 Fragmented Cross-border Regulatory Compliance

4.3.4 and more

4.6 Porter's Five Forces

4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Impact Assessment of Key Stakeholders

4.8 Key Use Cases and Case Studies

4.9 Impact on Macroeconomic Factors of the Market

4.10 Investment Analysis

5. MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 Large Enterprises

5.2.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 On-premise

5.3.2 Cloud

5.4 By Operation Type

5.4.1 Cash-flow Forecasting

5.4.2 Corporate Liquidity Management

5.4.3 Payables Automation

5.4.4 Receivables Automation

5.4.5 Treasury and Risk Compliance

5.5 By End-user Industry

5.5.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

5.5.2 IT and Telecom

5.5.3 Healthcare

5.5.4 Government and Public Sector

5.5.5 Retail and E-commerce

5.5.6 Manufacturing

5.5.7 Automotive

5.5.8 Construction

5.5.9 Packaging

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 United Kingdom

5.6.3.2 Germany

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Nordics

5.6.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Middle East and Africa

5.6.4.1 Middle East

5.6.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.4.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.6.4.1.3 Turkey

5.6.4.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.6.4.2 Africa

5.6.4.2.1 South Africa

5.6.4.2.2 Egypt

5.6.4.2.3 Nigeria

5.6.4.2.4 Rest of Africa

5.6.5 Asia-Pacific

5.6.5.1 China

5.6.5.2 India

5.6.5.3 Japan

5.6.5.4 South Korea

5.6.5.5 ASEAN

5.6.5.6 Australia

5.6.5.7 New Zealand

5.6.5.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Oracle Corporation

6.4.2 SAP SE

6.4.3 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

6.4.4 Kyriba Corp.

6.4.5 Finastra Group Holdings Limited

6.4.6 Fiserv, Inc.

6.4.7 Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc.

6.4.8 GTreasury LLC

6.4.9 Infosys Limited

6.4.10 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

Explore more insights into the cash management system market landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cash-management-system-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The cash management system market is evolving as organizations prioritize visibility, control, and efficiency in financial operations. Mordor Intelligence applies structured data triangulation and consistent validation across sources, providing a clearer and more comparable perspective than analyses with narrower or less transparent methodologies.”

Cash Management System Market Growth Across Regions

North America continues to hold a strong position in the market, supported by a mature financial ecosystem and rapid adoption of advanced payment technologies. Financial institutions in the region are actively exploring automation and AI-driven solutions to streamline operations and reduce manual workloads. At the same time, rising concerns around financial fraud are pushing organizations to invest more in intelligent risk management tools.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, driven by increasing digital adoption among businesses and the rapid expansion of online commerce. The need to manage complex cross-border transactions and multiple currencies is encouraging companies to adopt more sophisticated cash management solutions. As financial activity scales across the region, both local and global banks are strengthening their digital infrastructure to support growing demand.

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