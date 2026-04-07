LK Tech Appoints Matthew Marker-Kump as Chief Revenue Officer

CINCINNATI, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LK Tech, a leading IT solutions provider in Cincinnati, today announced the hiring of Matthew Marker-Kump as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Marker-Kump comes to LK Tech after serving as a Senior Ai and Cloud Consultant at Tensure since 2023. As CRO at LK Tech, Marker-Kump will oversee sales, marketing and customer engagement for the established managed services provider (MSP).

LK Tech was established in 1999 and has deep roots in the Cincinnati region. The company focuses on providing IT support and services to small to mid-sized businesses in manufacturing, construction, healthcare and professional services.

“LK tech is known for its innovative and hands-on approach to IT services, which has led to steady growth and long-term customer relationships across the region,” said Marker-Kump. “There has never been a better time to join LK Tech, as reliance on technology continues to grow across our targeted industries. From help desk services and monitoring and improving security, to managing cloud transformation and ai adoption, LK Tech is uniquely positioned to help customers meet today’s IT needs and prepare for the future.”

Dennis Kolkmeyer, CEO of LK Tech added, “LK Tech is at a pivotal time in our growth, and Matt provides the experience and enthusiasm that customers and prospective customers will value. As demand for secure, scalable IT solutions continues to rise, this role will be instrumental in strengthening our client partnerships, expanding our market presence, and driving sustainable revenue growth. We are confident that Matt will help us accelerate our ability to empower businesses with technology that fuels their success.”

Prior to joining LK Tech, Marker-Kump also served in a variety of sales and business development roles with Swoop, an all-in-one SaaS platform for private transportation operators. Marker-Kump is a graduate of Xavier University.