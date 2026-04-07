Galveston Police Department Adopts Non-Lethal Response Solutions with Purchase of BolaWrap® Devices and WrapTactics™ Subscription, Supported by In-Person Training as Part of Broader NLR Strategy

MIAMI, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) and public safety technology, today announced that the Galveston Police Department in Texas has adopted Wrap’s NLR solutions through the purchase of BolaWrap 150® devices and WrapTactics™ subscriptions, supported by in-person training. Wrap also expects additional expansion purchases to support broader deployment of NLR capabilities across various units within the department.

Galveston Police Department serves a coastal community with an emphasis on personal security, community engagement, and officer accessibility. The department highlights community relations as a core part of its policing approach and maintains an operational structure that includes patrol, and special operations functions that are compatible with scalable, repeatable non-lethal tools and training.

Advancing Non-Lethal Response in a Dynamic Operational Environment

Wrap believes Galveston Police Department’s adoption reflects a practical step toward equipping officers with more options in encounters where agencies need to create time, distance, and control before situations escalate. By integrating BolaWrap devices with structured digital and in-person training, the department aims to build the foundation for a more standardized NLR capability across its organization.

This initial deployment was supported in part by the Mary Moody Northern Endowment, a Galveston-based charitable foundation that supports projects benefiting institutions in Texas and Virginia, with a historic priority on needs in the immediate Galveston area. Wrap believes that support reflects a shared commitment to equipping local institutions with resources that strengthen training, preparedness, and community well-being.

Training-Led Adoption

As part of this implementation, Galveston Police Department has adopted WrapTactics, Wrap’s Learning Management System designed to reinforce tactical decision-making, ongoing proficiency, and consistent documentation, alongside in-person training intended to support operational readiness. This integrated approach aligns with Wrap’s broader NLR model, where tools and training work together with the aim to improve field confidence, support policy alignment, and promote safer outcomes.

Galveston’s public training program emphasizes a professional training environment, formal registration, agency participation, and structured course administration through its Training Division. Wrap believes that commitment to training discipline makes GPD a strong fit for a layered NLR strategy that combines field tools with ongoing education and reinforcement.

Pathway to Broader Department Expansion

Additional expansion purchases are currently in discussions as Galveston Police Department evaluates the extension of NLR capabilities to additional units within the department, supported by Mary Moody Northern Endowment. Wrap believes this phased approach suggests a broader trend among agencies moving from initial product adoption toward more integrated NLR programs built around tools, training, and implementation support.

Galveston Police Department also emphasizes transparency and professional standards, including a public-facing policy review forum and the Office of Professional Standards. Wrap believes those elements are important enablers for long-term NLR adoption as agencies work to align deployment, training, and policy into a cohesive operational framework.

“Our goal is to give our officers more tools and training to respond effectively in situations where time, distance, and control matter most,” said Captain Sims of Galveston Police Department. “This initial deployment helps strengthen our non-lethal response capabilities with BolaWrap devices, WrapTactics subscriptions, and in-person training, and we appreciate the support of the Mary Moody Northern Endowment in helping make that investment possible. As we continue evaluating broader expansion across the department, we remain focused on equipping our officers with practical tools and training that support safer outcomes for everyone involved.”

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, WrapReality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits and performance of the contract with Galveston Police Department, Wrap's planned future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

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