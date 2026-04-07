Virtuix to Present at Exclusive Investor Forum at Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida

Chief Executive Officer Jan Goetgeluk to Present at Private, Invitation-Only Dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Investors and Senior Government Officials

AUSTIN, Texas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jan Goetgeluk will present at a private, invitation-only roundtable taking place April 16, 2026, at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr. Goetgeluk will meet with an exclusive group of institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals and senior government officials at Mar-a-Lago and also present at an investor lunch in West Palm Beach earlier in the day on April 16, 2026. Mr. Goetgeluk will discuss the Company's growing traction for the Omni technology in the defense sector, with recent sales and partnerships with the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps, as well as Virtuix’s participation in Meta's "Made for Meta" program and additional strategic initiatives and upcoming milestones.

Virtuix’s invitation to present at Mar-a-Lago and West Palm Beach reflects growing market recognition for the company’s leadership position at the intersection of immersive gaming, fitness, and simulation for enterprise and defense. Both investor events are hosted by Money Channel NYC.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company's premier portfolio of "Omni" omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR and AI, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com

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Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

VTIX@mzgroup.us