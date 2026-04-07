Arcadia Expands Leadership Team to Redefine AI-Driven Healthcare Performance and Scale into Life Sciences

BOSTON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia® (arcadia.io), the outcomes company enabling leading healthcare organizations to transform care and cost outcomes, today announced the appointment of three executives to its leadership team: Chris Rallo as Chief Product Officer, Sandy Leonard as General Manager of Life Sciences, and Amy Bagge-Smith as General Counsel and Head of Regulatory Affairs. These additions reflect Arcadia’s leadership in redefining how data, AI, and policy come together to drive performance amid a fundamental shift in healthcare.

“AI is changing how work gets done, policy is breaking down long-standing innovation silos, and healthcare organizations must now operate in entirely new ways,” said Michael Meucci, President and CEO of Arcadia. “We’re leading this shift by scaling our healthcare performance platform. Talent is more critical than ever, and we’ve just added three all-stars to the team.”

These leadership additions align the expertise needed to execute on this strategy and magnify Arcadia’s impact across healthcare and life sciences.

Chris Rallo joins Arcadia as Chief Product Officer, where he will lead Arcadia’s agentic AI-first product strategy by activating data, workflows, and AI to fundamentally change what administrative and care teams can do. He previously served as General Manager of Amazon Connect Health at Amazon Web Services, where he built and scaled AI-driven solutions that reduced administrative burden and improved patient and provider experiences.

Sandy Leonard joins as General Manager of Life Sciences and is leading Arcadia’s life sciences vertical, helping accelerate existing and new ecosystem partnerships to build on the company’s data and analytics capabilities to support research, clinical development, and real-world evidence generation. She previously held senior leadership roles at AstraZeneca, where she spent nearly two decades advancing real-world data and evidence capabilities, and, more recently, at HealthVerity and COTA, where she focused on building data platforms and partnerships for life sciences organizations.

Amy Bagge-Smith joins as General Counsel and Head of Regulatory Affairs and will oversee legal and regulatory strategy, with a focus on navigating the growing complexity in healthcare data and AI. She most recently served as General Counsel, Chief Privacy Officer, and VP of Regulatory Affairs at Zus Health, where she built and led the company’s legal and privacy functions and contributed to national interoperability and policy efforts. Amy helps shape national interoperability policy, having served as the Chair of TEFCA's Participant/Subparticipant Caucus and as a member of TEFCA's Governing Council. Amy also partners with health tech companies, including Arcadia, that have pledged to support the CMS health tech ecosystem.

Arcadia’s decade-plus track record of high growth performance reflects strong demand for its data platform and value-added solutions. Backed by Nordic Capital, the company continues to expand its AI capabilities, enabling organizations to drive coordinated action from their data. Recent innovations, including Arcadia’s AI-powered care navigation and contract modeling and reconciliation capabilities, reflect the company’s focus on enabling more effective, scalable execution across care and administrative teams.

“We’ve brought together leaders who’ve built and scaled billion-dollar products, shaped national policy, and advanced some of the most sophisticated data strategies in life sciences,” Meucci added. “Expertise matters. With the addition of Chris, Amy, and Sandy, we continue to build one of the most skilled teams in the industry to deepen our customer partnerships as they race to lead in an AI-driven environment while generating sustainable performance.”

About Arcadia

Arcadia® is an outcomes company that helps healthcare organizations improve cost, quality, and operational performance. We close the gap between insight and aligned action by unifying healthcare data and translating it into execution through workflow tools embedded with agentic AI. Built on a comprehensive data foundation spanning tens of millions of patient lives, Arcadia supports hundreds of organizations, including Aetna, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Ochsner Health, WakeMed Key Community Care, Merck, and the California Department of Health Care Services. Learn more at arcadia.io.

Arcadia® is a trademark of Arcadia Solutions, LLC. All rights reserved.