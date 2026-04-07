Route 92 Medical Announces $50 Million Growth Financing

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route 92 Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention, today announced a $50 million growth financing. New investor Sectoral Asset Management joined lead investor Novo Holdings and returning investors U.S. Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, InnovaHealth Partners, and The Vertical Group in the financing round.

Proceeds from the financing will support the next phase of Route 92 Medical’s growth strategy by helping to accelerate global commercial expansion, advance clinical evidence to support broader adoption of the company’s neurovascular procedural approach and invest in continued product innovation across its platform.

“We’ve seen rapid growth in the adoption of our products over the past year, attributable to the clinical performance of our Monopoint approach, and the growth and dedication of our commercial organization,” said Tony Chou, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Route 92 Medical. “We’re on a mission to improve outcomes for patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke and our rapidly growing sales are a testament to the differentiated, physician-preferred attributes of our neurovascular thrombectomy solutions.”

“We believe Route 92 Medical is positioned for long-term growth with robust manufacturing capacity, a clearly defined market, and a well-differentiated product portfolio,” said Michael Sjöström, CFA, Co-Founder and Partner of Sectoral Asset Management. “Our investment aims to accelerate its commercial growth, helping the company reach many more hospitals and patients.”

The company’s neurovascular portfolio includes the HiPoint® Reperfusion System, featuring the Monopoint® approach, the first “super-bore” aspiration catheter with a mono-axial procedural approach and a 0.088-inch inner diameter FDA-cleared for the treatment of large vessel occlusions, the cause of many acute ischemic strokes. It joins a suite of purpose-built stroke treatment solutions including the HiPoint 70 Reperfusion System, FreeClimb® 70 Reperfusion System, FreeClimb 54 Reperfusion System, and the FreeClimb 88 Access System.

This news follows the completion of the company’s SUMMIT MAX clinical trial (NCT05018650), a 250-patient, multicenter, prospective, randomized, and controlled endovascular stroke thrombectomy trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the HiPoint Reperfusion System featuring the Monopoint approach. Data from the trial demonstrated favorable safety performance and the highest first pass effect ever reported in a randomized, controlled endovascular stroke thrombectomy study. The investigational device exemption (IDE) trial results were submitted to the FDA and, in May 2025, the HiPoint Reperfusion System received neurothrombectomy marketing clearance from the FDA. Accordingly, Route 92 Medical is the first neurovascular intervention company to receive clearance for direct aspiration of a stroke-causing thrombus with a super-bore 0.088-inch catheter in the neurovasculature. The company’s products are designed to work harmoniously as complete systems to improve the efficiency of endovascular thrombectomy procedures, enabling clinicians to quickly restore blood flow to a patient’s brain following acute ischemic stroke, the most common type of stroke affecting patients today.

About Route 92 Medical, Inc.

Route 92 Medical is on a mission to improve outcomes for patients undergoing neurovascular intervention through cutting-edge engineering and innovative product design. Founded by physicians, the company collaborates with leading neurovascular clinicians to solve the biggest challenges in neurointervention and deliver meaningful, differentiated solutions that promote clinical success. For more information, visit www.r92m.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.