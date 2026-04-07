KFC Canada Says “Say Less” to High Prices with New Crave ‘n’ Save Combos

TORONTO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Canada is rolling out Crave ‘n’ Save combos, a value offering for $4.49. This new addition to the menu, set at an unbeatable price, gives Canadians a full meal with individual fries, a drink, and a choice between an Original Recipe slider or snacker wrap made with crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders, or an individual serving of popcorn chicken.

Crave ‘n’ Save combos are Finger Lickin’ Good and easy on the wallet, guaranteeing every delicious bite hits just right. Like everything at KFC, the Crave ‘n’ Save combos deliver that craveable, 11 herbs and spices flavour that you know and love. Just because it’s under $5, doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice value or quality for a meal that satisfies.

“At KFC, we’re always listening to our customers and what matters most to them,” says Kelsey Ingham, Director of Omnichannel Retail, KFC Canada. “This new offer is all about delivering great value on our Finger Lickin’ Good chicken—especially now when Canadians are navigating the pressures of rising costs. With so many ways to find great value at KFC, this just one of many incredible options we've made available"

Crave ‘n’ Save combos join KFC’s Everyday Value Menu, with items starting at $2.99, where Canadians can choose from fan favourites like Go Buckets, popcorn chicken, and poutine. With KFC's ongoing commitment to deliver great food at affordable prices, Canadians will be delighted to know even more amazing offers are coming throughout the year.

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About KFC Canada

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and remains a very closely guarded secret. While KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, KFC also features a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company (KFC Canada) is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, Inc. which operates more than 60,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries around the world. KFC Canada has more than 650 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

For further information:

Suneera Singh, Narrative, suneera.singh@narrativexpr.com