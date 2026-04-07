Naitiv Launches as the First AI-Native ServiceNow Consultancy

DENVER, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naitiv , the first AI-native ServiceNow consultancy purpose-built for enterprise-scale transformation, announces its launch. Naitiv is founded and led by longtime ServiceNow-focused executives Jon Reynolds (CEO), Chris Damon (COO) and David Cadoff (SVP), who bring decades of experience building and scaling ServiceNow-focused businesses. The trio, along with industry veteran Bill Devin e (Managing Partner) and Board Chair Toan Huynh of Momentum Partners, will lead a team with longstanding ecosystem relationships and deep industry and technical expertise to transform clients using AI and ServiceNow.

In conjunction with the launch, Naitiv announces the acquisition of two ServiceNow partners, Cloudworks and Inspira Systems . Through this process, Matt Farahmand (Sr. Managing Director-Practices), Emma Vafi (Head of Delivery), two-time co-founders of ServiceNow partner companies and industry veterans, and Kenneth Huynh (Advisory Lead) have joined Naitiv's founding leadership team.

“There's no shortage of conversation around AI in insurance right now — but making it work in practice and at scale is where most organisations start to feel the friction,” said Nigel Walsh, Global Head of Insurance at ServiceNow. “Combining​ technology and delivery experience with deep industry understanding is where the real step change happens. That's where partners like Naitiv come in.”

AI-Led Services and Solutions for Property & Casualty Insurers

Naitiv will initially focus on the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance market, where the need for AI-driven operational transformation is immediate.

Insurers are working to modernize operations while managing aging core systems, fragmented workflows, regulatory complexity and rising operating costs. While AI adoption is accelerating, many organizations lack the orchestration layer required to operationalize it across underwriting, claims and servicing.

Naitiv addresses this challenge by positioning ServiceNow as the orchestration and control layer for insurance operations, connecting systems of record such as Guidewire, Duck Creek and Salesforce into unified workflows, governed decisioning and operational visibility.

By combining deep industry expertise with AI-native architecture, governance frameworks and disciplined delivery models, Naitiv helps insurers modernize critical workflows while strengthening explainability, compliance and operational resilience.

“Most service providers are attempting to address insurers’ modernization challenges using generic digital-transformation playbooks, limited industry specialization and point solutions but these approaches consistently fall short,” said Devine, who will lead Insurance Advisory at Naitiv. “Our approach is different. We treat ServiceNow as the operating system for insurance — an orchestration layer that connects core systems, data, risk, and AI directly into the flow of work. We begin with advisory to identify high-value, repeatable use cases, then deliver modular workflows that produce measurable outcomes while building toward a broader operational control model.”

Built on Deep Industry & ServiceNow Expertise

Naitiv’s leadership team brings decades of experience across Industry and the ServiceNow ecosystem, including roles spanning strategy, alliances, sales, and customer success

Most recently:

Bill Devine , Managing Partner – Insurance, served nearly 20 years as a Senior Vice President for Travelers Insurance, leading product, strategy, digital transformation, and enterprise delivery.

, Managing Partner – Insurance, served nearly 20 years as a Senior Vice President for Travelers Insurance, leading product, strategy, digital transformation, and enterprise delivery. Jon Reynolds , CEO, served as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances, Innovation, and Corporate Development at Thirdera (acquired by Cognizant)

, CEO, served as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances, Innovation, and Corporate Development at Thirdera (acquired by Cognizant) Chris Damon , COO, served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Offerings at Thirdera

, COO, served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Offerings at Thirdera David Cadoff, SVP of Sales, served as AMS Sales Lead for the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance industries at Thirdera

“Our experience spans nearly every dimension of the ServiceNow ecosystem,” said Reynolds. “We’ve spent years helping organizations adopt and scale the platform. Naitiv builds on that foundation with a model designed for the AI era.”

About Naitiv

Based in Denver, Naitiv is an AI-native ServiceNow consultancy engineered for enterprise transformation. The firm positions ServiceNow as the orchestration and control layer for business operations, enabling organizations to unify workflows, risk, data, and decisioning across their enterprise.

By combining deep industry expertise with AI-native architecture, governance frameworks, and disciplined delivery models, Naitiv helps organizations modernize operations while strengthening transparency, compliance, and long-term resilience.

For more information, visit https://www.naitiv.com/ .

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

kevin@tgprllc.com