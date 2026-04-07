Teleport Named to Citizens Securities' 2026 Cyber 66 List of the Hottest Privately Held Cybersecurity Companies

OAKLAND, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, today announced it has been named to the Citizens Securities 2026 Cyber 66, an annual report identifying the most notable privately held cybersecurity companies. Published by the cybersecurity research team at Citizens Securities, the Cyber 66 is recognized across the security industry as a leading barometer of innovation and momentum among private cyber vendors.

Teleport's inclusion reflects the growing recognition that Infrastructure Identity is foundational to securing the AI era. The Citizens Cyber 66 report — which surveyed executives across all 66 companies on the state of agentic AI security — found that 73% of cybersecurity leaders are already seeing enterprise customers ask how their platforms can help secure AI agents, with identity topping the list of security pain points. The report's analysts concluded that identity providers are best positioned to serve as the primary control plane for agent governance and oversight as AI agents rapidly come to outnumber human identities in enterprise environments.

"The enterprises winning with AI are the ones building on a unified identity foundation — not scrambling to retrofit security on top of fragmented systems," said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO of Teleport. "Organizations still stitching together static credentials and siloed access tools aren't just exposed. They're blocked. You can't govern what you can't identify, and you can't scale what you can't govern."

Teleport's Infrastructure Identity Platform eliminates credential sprawl and anonymous access by replacing fragmented identity and access management systems and static credentials with cryptographic identity — establishing ephemeral, least-privilege access that is automatically scoped, auditable, and resilient across cloud and on-premises environments. Recent platform enhancements include AI Session Summaries, a secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) implementation, and an Agentic Identity Framework purpose-built for the safe deployment of AI agents. The company was also recognized in the Cyber 66 report as a revenue category mover, reflecting continued business momentum.

An abridged edition of the report featuring Teleport can be found here .

About Teleport

Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, establishes a unified identity layer for infrastructure — humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents — secured cryptographically. By replacing fragmented identity and access management systems with Infrastructure Identity, Teleport scales zero trust across cloud and on-prem environments, preventing identity attacks, accelerating engineering, and enabling secure AI adoption.