TrueCommerce Drives Faster, Smarter Trade with New Agentic AI-Powered Platform Innovations

PITTSBURGH, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global supplier of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, is embedding agentic AI across its platform to transform how customers onboard, integrate, and scale with trading partners. These innovations are designed to reduce complexity and help businesses realize the full benefits of EDI automation faster.

From always-on AI-guided support to intelligent trading partner mapping and onboarding assistance, TrueCommerce's AI roadmap is focused on one goal: enabling customers to connect with speed and operate at scale.

“AI is shaping the future of the TrueCommerce platform,” said Bill Glass, CEO of TrueCommerce. “Our AI strategy is a journey; one that’s already delivering meaningful gains in speed, efficiency, and intelligence across our network. By introducing AI into key processes, we’re enabling step-function improvements that make it faster and easier for customers to connect with new partners, complete onboarding, and automate EDI workflows.”

AI-Guided Support Agent

Truedi, TrueCommerce’s built-in support assistant, is powered by agentic AI. It delivers personalized guidance based on each customer's ERP, transaction type, and account context, learning continuously from real interactions. Rather than surfacing generic help articles, Truedi provides immediate step-by-step resolutions while eliminating wait times. In 2025 alone, using agentic AI, Truedi resolved 91% of issues, resulting in a 12% reduction in overall support cases.

"I was expecting a struggle through the chatbot, then have to explain the challenge to someone and have them figure out how to solve it. But within a couple of sentences, it presented the solution quickly and walked me through the steps," said Ron Morrell, Finance Director at Endur ID, a TrueCommerce customer.

AI-Assisted Trading Partner Onboarding

TrueCommerce is also expanding Truedi to guide customers through trading partner onboarding. With built-in knowledge of major retailer requirements (including from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more), Truedi provides real-time project assistance and context-aware next steps. The result: faster connections and less operational complexity when bringing new trading partners online.

“With Truedi, we’re giving customers an AI assistant for their trading partner onboarding journey, removing the uncertainty that has traditionally slowed EDI implementations,” said Amy Harvey, Chief Customer Experience Officer at TrueCommerce. “Its context-aware AI understands the customer’s profile and delivers the knowledge they need to help them complete the next steps, while our implementation experts are also always still within reach.”

Agentic AI Trading Partner Mapping

TrueCommerce is introducing agentic AI mapping to automatically build and validate trading partner maps from specifications. Designed to support internal implementation teams, this capability eliminates one of the most time-intensive onboarding steps and with heightened accuracy. The result is a validated, production-ready connection that enables customers to transact with confidence from day one.

Building on a Proven AI Foundation

Today’s announcement builds on TrueCommerce’s broader AI strategy and previous innovations, including the October 2024 launch of ReplenishAI, an industry-first AI-powered demand planning and replenishment optimization solution.

Together, these innovations reinforce TrueCommerce’s commitment to delivering intelligent automation that drives measurable business impact across the supply chain.

Connect with TrueCommerce

X

LinkedIn

Facebook

About TrueCommerce

At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. With 30+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That’s why thousands of companies—from SMBs to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us. For more information, visit www.truecommerce.com.

TrueCommerce is a trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.