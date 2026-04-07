Aclarion Highlights Growing Adoption of Nociscan at The London Clinic with New Physician Video

Video featuring Mr. John Sutcliffe, Lead Clinician at The London Spine Clinic, highlights real-world physician experience with Nociscan in clinical practice

Nearly 100 Nociscans performed at The London Clinic, reflecting increasing utilization for evaluation of chronic low back pain

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a commercial-stage healthcare technology company leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced the release of a new video featuring Mr. John Sutcliffe, Consultant Spinal Neurosurgeon at The London Clinic, one of the United Kingdom’s leading private hospitals. The video is available here.

With more than 30 years of experience in treating patients with all types of spinal conditions, including back and neck pain, Mr. Sutcliffe also serves as the Lead Clinician at The London Spine Clinic and is frequently referred complex spinal cases for assessment and treatment. The video highlights his experience using Nociscan to evaluate patients with chronic low back pain.

“Nociscan provides an additional layer of insight that complements traditional imaging,” said Mr. Sutcliffe. “Having more objective data can help inform clinical decisions and improve confidence when evaluating patients with chronic low back pain.”

To date, nearly 100 Nociscans have been conducted at The London Clinic. Nociscan is a non-invasive solution that helps physicians differentiate between painful and non-painful discs in the lumbar spine by leveraging MR spectroscopy and proprietary signal processing to identify chemical biomarkers associated with disc pain. The continued use of Nociscan at The London Clinic reflects sustained physician engagement and growing integration of Nociscan into routine clinical practice.

“This video offers a compelling perspective on how Nociscan is being used in day-to-day clinical practice,” said Brent Ness, Chief Executive Officer of Aclarion. “Approaching 100 scans at a leading international center like The London Clinic is an important indicator of increasing adoption and reinforces the potential for Nociscan to become a valuable tool in the evaluation of chronic low back pain.”

Chronic low back pain is a significant global healthcare challenge, affecting approximately 266 million people worldwide. When used alongside other diagnostic tools, clinical data has demonstrated up to a 97% surgical success rate when all Nociscan-positive discs are treated.

For more News from Aclarion, please visit: Latest News

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here.

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding Aclarion Highlights Growing Adoption of Nociscan at The London Clinic, and the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jennie Kim

SPRIG Consulting

jennie@sprigconsulting.com