Vishay Precision Group Announces Date for Its First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 before the opening of the market on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Ziv Shoshani, chief executive officer, and Bill Clancy, chief financial officer, will host a conference call that day (Tuesday, May 12, 2026) at 9:00 a.m. U.S. eastern time. To access the conference call, interested parties should call 1-888-596-4144 or internationally +1-646-968-2525 and use passcode 6155497, or may access the live webcast by visiting the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com.

A webcast replay will be available for a limited time approximately one hour after the completion of the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-770-2030 or internationally +1-609-800-9909 and by using passcode 6155497. The replay will also be available on the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at http://ir.vpgsensors.com/events-and-presentations for a limited time.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Steve Cantor

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Vishay Precision Group

info@vpgsensors.com

781-222-3516