Ahold Delhaize USA Introduces Pay by Bank Partnership with Fiserv to Expand Digital Payment Options for Online Grocery Orders

SALISBURY, N.C., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA has expanded its partnership with Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, to make Pay by Bank available on its proprietary omnichannel platform, giving customers a secure, streamlined digital payment option for online grocery orders directly from their bank accounts. The solution is currently available across the e-commerce websites and mobile apps of three Ahold Delhaize USA grocery brands – The GIANT Company, Giant Food and Stop & Shop.

Through Pay by Bank, customers can enroll using a secure authentication experience that links their bank account for future purchases, eliminating the need to manually enter or store credit card details. This approach provides an alternative to traditional card payments, while helping enhance payment reliability and security. Since launching in late 2025, tens of thousands of customers have enrolled.

By integrating Pay by Bank, each participating Ahold Delhaize USA grocery brand can continue to modernize its payments infrastructure, streamlining the payment process and delivering greater cost efficiencies across digital transactions.

“Expanding digital payment choice is an example of how we continue to enhance our omnichannel platform, which in turn enables Ahold Delhaize USA brands to better serve their customers,” said Keith Nicks, Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, Ahold Delhaize USA. “Pay by Bank provides a simple way for customers to pay directly from their bank accounts, creating a seamless checkout experience and increased choice for the customer in terms of how they prefer to pay.”

“Adding Pay by Bank is more than introducing a new tender type. It reflects our commitment to strengthening the omnichannel platforms behind everyday commerce,” said Lia Cao, Chief Revenue Officer, Enterprise, and Platform Clients at Fiserv. “We are proud to support Ahold Delhaize USA with technology that simplifies payments operations, improves efficiency and helps drive long-term growth across their brands.”

With this addition, Ahold Delhaize USA will continue to build and enhance its omnichannel platform to improve and expand the user experience.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth-largest in the nation, serving 26 million omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

MEDIA CONTACTS

mediarelations@adusa.com

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