SEON Appoints Jules Gsell of IVP to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON , the AI Command Center for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance , today announced the appointment of Jules Gsell, Strategic Advisor at IVP, to its Board of Directors. Gsell succeeds Karthik Ramakrishnan, who previously served on SEON’s board.



Fraud and financial crime are becoming more sophisticated as AI accelerates both the scale and complexity of attacks. The companies building to counter this shift are among the fastest-growing in fintech. SEON’s appointment of Gsell reflects its continued focus on accelerating its commercial execution in this rapidly expanding market.



“We’re grateful to Karthik for his contributions and partnership over the past several years,” said Tamas Kadar, CEO and Co-Founder, SEON. “Jules has spent her career building and leading enterprise sales organizations at companies like Box and Databricks, and now works closely with high-growth businesses at IVP. Her experience will be incredibly valuable as we continue to scale our go-to-market and enter new markets.”



Gsell has an extensive track record building and scaling enterprise sales organizations at high-growth technology companies. She spent eight years at Box, where she led enterprise sales, and later held senior sales leadership roles at Databricks during a period of rapid global expansion. At IVP, she serves as a Strategic Advisor, partnering with portfolio companies on go-to-market strategy and sales execution.



“Fraud is a growing challenge for every business operating online, and AI is raising the stakes on both sides,” said Gsell. “What drew me to SEON is that they’re not just reacting to that shift – they’re building ahead of it. I’m looking forward to contributing to the company's growth.”



IVP, which led SEON’s $94 million Series B in 2022, has supported the company’s evolution from a fraud prevention startup into a platform spanning fraud, identity verification and AML compliance. One of the original venture firms on Sand Hill Road, IVP has backed more than 400 companies and contributed to over 130 IPOs, including Slack, CrowdStrike, Coinbase, Figma and Datadog.



About SEON

SEON is the command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance , helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 900+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behavior and streamlines compliance workflows. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io .



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