Recursion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Salt Lake City, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), a leading clinical-stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference - Monday, April 13, 2026

- Monday, April 13, 2026 Bank of America Health Care Conference 2026 - Tuesday, May 12, 2026