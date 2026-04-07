Bitbase Officially Launches Globally, Hinting at "Ecosystem Credentials" for Professional Traders

SINGAPORE, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitbase, a professional digital asset trading platform, announced its official global launch today. Global registration and trading services for core digital asset derivatives are now fully operational .

Rooted in the core philosophy of "Trust Through Every Cycle," Bitbase is committed to shifting the industry paradigm from speculative "gambling" to a robust, transparent, and professional trading environment. Following a successful day-one deployment, the platform’s matching engine and risk management framework have demonstrated stable performance, fulfilling its initial promise to provide professional traders with an execution-focused environment.

Notably, the founding team’s Open Letter hinted at the future release of "Ecosystem Incentive Credentials," which are designed to serve as an "Award for Discipline" and a central hub for the ecosystem. Bitbase stated that the entire architecture is engineered to capture long-term dividends and empower genuine traders, ensuring that rational participants can share in "Ecosystem Compounding" driven by mathematical logic.

Bitbase aims to build a sustainable ecosystem where growth is driven by market discipline and logical execution. This launch marks the strategic first step in establishing a new standard for professional digital asset trading, inviting traders who prioritize risk management to join a more resilient market order .

About Bitbase

Bitbase is a next-generation crypto derivatives exchange dedicated to providing institutional-grade infrastructure for the global trading community. With a focus on "Logic over Luck," Bitbase combines cutting-edge security with a high-performance matching engine to deliver a transparent, stable, and professional trading environment.

Official Website: bitbase.com

Official X: @Bitbase_Ex

PR Contact: Harry, harry@siristars.com ,

Telegram: @HarryY4ng

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